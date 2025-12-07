Sun Devils Fans React to Big ASU Home Basketball Game
After playing a couple of games in Hawaii, ASU basketball was back home in Arizona. Coming home, they have a big matchup against the 6-2 Oklahoma Sooners. It is a big game, for ASU Basketball, so how did fans react to this big game.
First Half
Hot Start
The Sun Devils lived up to the sun part of their name as they had an extremely hot start to this game. Oklahoma was up 4-0, but then the Sun Devils went on a huge 18-to-zero run. Yes, that is correct, ASU went on a huge run. This was amazing for the team as they were able to keep up a high level of play for an extended period of time. Players who were crucial in the run include Maurice Odum and Anthony "Pig" Johnson.
With ASU not playing basketball in Arizona for a while, this was a very exciting way to start the game in front of the home fans. Also, going up against a tough Oklahoma team, this was just a pretty perfect way for ASU to start this game.
Complete Half
The other main idea that was going on Social Media regarding this ASU basketball team was just how complete and team basketball this team was playing on the court. Head Coach Bobby Hurley's unit was playing as that, a. complete unit and fans on social noticed the great performance put on by the Sun Devils.
Second Half
Great Three Point Shooting
One of the themes that emerged early on in the second half from ASU was their great three-point shooting. The team was shooting really well, in particular, Andrija Grbović. Grbović has had a steady season, but he was really having an amazing performance tonight for ASU.
As shown above, Grbović's efforts were noticed on Social Media, and he was easily one of the highlight players for ASU in this game.
Other players getting their chance to shine
Since ASU was up by such a good amount of points, Coach Hurley decided to put in some other players to get some playing time. Even though Oklahoma was gaining some ground in the game, it was great to see other players getting their chance to get on-court experience for the Sun Devils.
A calm win
One thing that was noticeable thing about this game was the fact that it was a non-stressful win for ASU. It was a nice feeling for ASU fans all across to have a great decisive win over a very good basketball team in Oklahoma.
