Sun Devils Fans React to Big ASU Home Basketball Game

After playing a couple of games in Hawaii, ASU basketball was back home in Arizona. Coming home, they have a big matchup against the 6-2 Oklahoma Sooners. It is a big game, for ASU Basketball, so how did fans react to this big game.

First Half

Hot Start

The Sun Devils lived up to the sun part of their name as they had an extremely hot start to this game. Oklahoma was up 4-0, but then the Sun Devils went on a huge 18-to-zero run. Yes, that is correct, ASU went on a huge run. This was amazing for the team as they were able to keep up a high level of play for an extended period of time. Players who were crucial in the run include Maurice Odum and Anthony "Pig" Johnson.

asu out to a 16-0 run since it started down 4-0 and bobby hurley used a quick line change 87 seconds in after allowing four quick offensive rebounds.



porter moser called timeout with the 12-point deficit less than six minutes in. — Damon Allred (@iamdamonallred) December 7, 2025

Defense ➡️ Offense



Massamba Diop with two blocks and then Santiago Trouet gets the offensive rebound for the putback on the other end.



25-2 ASU run. Very encouraging.@DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/C0DrzbHGJ8 — Justin LaCertosa (@LaCertosaSports) December 7, 2025

ASU 20-point advantage alert.



A 27-2 run has the Sun Devils' up 27-6@Blaze_Sports — Wyatt Baumeyer (@wyattB2024) December 7, 2025

ASU men's basketball leading 11-4 over Oklahoma early. Devils on an 11-0 run thanks to three 3-pointers from Odum, Pig Johnson and Marc Adams. — Jordan Hamm (@JordyHamm) December 7, 2025

With ASU not playing basketball in Arizona for a while, this was a very exciting way to start the game in front of the home fans. Also, going up against a tough Oklahoma team, this was just a pretty perfect way for ASU to start this game.

Complete Half

The other main idea that was going on Social Media regarding this ASU basketball team was just how complete and team basketball this team was playing on the court. Head Coach Bobby Hurley's unit was playing as that, a. complete unit and fans on social noticed the great performance put on by the Sun Devils.

ASU basketball began its game against Oklahoma with an administrative technical foul before it ever began. Bobby Hurley also replaced the whole starting lineup a minute into the game after they allowed an offensive rebound.



Since?



A 27-2 run.@DevilsDigest — George Lund (@GLundMedia) December 7, 2025

ASU Basketball is winning by 20… pic.twitter.com/FnweacNldm — Danny Casillas (@DC_Rapper1) December 7, 2025

Second Half

Great Three Point Shooting

One of the themes that emerged early on in the second half from ASU was their great three-point shooting. The team was shooting really well, in particular, Andrija Grbović. Grbović has had a steady season, but he was really having an amazing performance tonight for ASU.

Odum found Grbovic for another 3-pointer in the same corner



Oklahoma missed both its first two shots of the half



ASU 53 | Oklahoma 28 | 18:27 H2 — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) December 7, 2025

Media timeout | 15:30 2nd half



ASU 56, Oklahoma 35



Grbovic reaches his season-high in points (11) after back-to-back 3-pointers. Sun Devils still in control of this game. — Inferno Intel (@InfernoIntel) December 7, 2025

Tucson taking Auburn to town, ASU taking Oklahoma to town, dont ever compare SEC basketball to Big 12 🤫 — ToxicDevil14 (@Gdubb1997) December 7, 2025

As shown above, Grbović's efforts were noticed on Social Media, and he was easily one of the highlight players for ASU in this game.

Other players getting their chance to shine

Since ASU was up by such a good amount of points, Coach Hurley decided to put in some other players to get some playing time. Even though Oklahoma was gaining some ground in the game, it was great to see other players getting their chance to get on-court experience for the Sun Devils.

Trevor Best has checked in for the first time since the end of the Hawaii game, should see substantial minutes with ASU healthily in front.



70-52 Arizona State, 9:40 Second Half — House of Sparky (@HouseOfSparky) December 7, 2025

Bobby Hurley calls a timeout, as the Sooners cut the deficit to 18.



ASU leads 70-52 with 9:40 remaining in play. @Blaze_Sports — Wyatt Baumeyer (@wyattB2024) December 7, 2025

A calm win

One thing that was noticeable thing about this game was the fact that it was a non-stressful win for ASU. It was a nice feeling for ASU fans all across to have a great decisive win over a very good basketball team in Oklahoma.

Media timeout | 3:51 2nd half



ASU 77, Oklahoma 63



Sun Devils almost to the finish line. — Inferno Intel (@InfernoIntel) December 7, 2025

ASU leads at the next media timeout with the clock winding down in the game



ASU 77 | Oklahoma 63 | 03:52 H2 — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) December 7, 2025



