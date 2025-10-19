Former Arkansas assistant about to make massive jump to MLB, per report
Former Arkansas assistant coach and current Tennessee coach Tony Vitello could be on the verge of a promotion to the major leagues.
According to a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the San Francisco Giants are “closing in” on hiring Vitello as its next manager.
According to Rosenthal, Vitello did not immediately confirm the news and stated that there is "nothing to confirm".
He has no professional coaching experience and spent all 23 years of his career at various Power Four schools in the college game including his alma mater Mizzou, TCU and Arkansas before landing the job at Tennessee.
Vitello spent the past eight seasons as the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. culminating in a 2024 College World Series title, toppling Texas A&M in the championship series. Vitello currently has a record of 341-131 at Tennessee with three trips to Omaha.
Prior to his time at Tennessee, he spent four seasons with the Razorbacks under coach Dave Van Horn as an assistant coach and was part of the 2015 staff that made the World Series with future MLB All-Star Andrew Benintendi.
The Giants are searching for a manager for the second time in three offseasons after firing veteran manager Bob Melvin after two seasons.
General manager Zack Minasian and President of baseball operations Buster Posey let go of Melvin after missing in the playoffs both seasons and failing to finish above. 500.
San Francisco finished the 2025 season 80-82 and third place in the NL West.
Vitello's final game at Tennessee ended up being the Volunteers' Super Regional loss at Baum-Walker Stadium.
After the series, Vitello talked about his affection for Arkansas and his time under Van Horn, recycling the rumor mill that he could be a candidate when Van Horn decides to stop coaching.
"I miss some of those guys," Vitello said. "So, they deserve to win. Certainly would like to beat them. I think maybe we [will] play them next year. Some of those guys said things they didn't have to say, and I think there's a mutual respect there."
"There's a coach in our league that anytime he sees you on the road, always says, ‘I know we're supposed to hate each other, but I have a lot of respect for you guys.’
"Depending on the day, you like it. Sometimes you don't like it. But I think it's well thought out.
"This league is insane, especially in our sport, what it'll do to you, and I think we all have a certain amount of respect for each other."
There is currently one former Razorback in the Giants' minor league system.
Pitcher Dylan Carter signed with the Giants after going undrafted in the 2025 draft and is currently with the San Jose Giants, the Single-A affiliate.
There are plenty of former Vols in the system, including 2025 first-round pick Gavin Kilen.
Arkansas does not have Tennessee on its 2026 regular season schedule, but should the two teams meet in the postseason, the Volunteers will have a new head coach.