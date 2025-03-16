Hawaiian Homers Lets Razorbacks Surf Past Rebels For First SEC Win
OXFORD, Miss. — Arkansas used an eight-run fifth inning to even the series against Ole Miss Saturday, 12-3. It was coach Dave Van Horn's 900th win as Razorback coach.
The Razorbacks hit five total home runs, including one from all three Hawaiian players on the roster. The Aloy brothers, Kuhio and Wehiwa hit homers as part of back-to-back-to-back homers started by Charles Davalan.
Nolan Souza completed the set in the top of the ninth after coming as a defensive replacement as a second baseman in the eighth.
The Hogs had just three hits through the first four innings against Ole Miss starter Riley Maddox and trailed 2-1, but led off the fifth an infield single from the No. 9 hitter Justin Thomas Jr.
Thomas' single set the table for the entire lineup to reach safely in order, including the three straight homers.
Davalan gave the Hogs its first lead of the series with a two-run shot to right. His 4-for-6 day lifted his season average to .352.
The Aloy brothers, Wehiwa and Kuhio, hitting second and third in Van Horn's lineup, hit home runs in the same inning for the second time this year.
The Razorbacks turned to Gabe Gaeckle on a Saturday for the first time on the year, after ceding the Friday duties to Zach Root.
The righty looked to have retired the leadoff hitter with a strikeout, but a wild pitch allowed leadoff designated hitter Hayden Federico to reach.
Gaeckle threw 20 pitches without getting an out and allowed two runs on a bases-loaded hit by pitch and another wild pitch. He helped his own cause with a 3-6-1 DP to get out of the inning without further damage.
Ole Miss went hitless for the rest of the outing as Gaeckle pitched four innings with a career-high eight strikeouts.
Arkansas' relief core continues to put up great numbers. Parker Coil's spotless ERA was ruined in the sixth after 10 2/3 innings on the year with a solo homer, but Coil and Aiden Jimenez combined for five solid innings.
Jimenez's three scoreless innings with six strikeouts dropped his season ERA to 2.00.
The rubber match of the series takes place 1:30 p.m. Sunday and will be streamed on SEC+.