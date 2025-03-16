Arkansas Drops SEC Doubleheader to No. 1 Oklahoma
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first time No. 1 Oklahoma came to Bogle Park was highly-anticipated for Arkansas fans but that fizzled pretty fast.
The defending four-time national champion Sooners won two games Saturday afternoon, 7-0 and 6-4, and that first game was a pitcher's duel for the first six innings.
The Hogs are still looking for its first win over the Sooners since 2009.
Game 1
In a matchup that featured two of the top 3 offenses on the country, the fans were treated to a classic pitcher's duel. The only run scored in the first six innings of the game was a solo homer on the second at-bat of the game by OU third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas.
Arkansas' best chance to score was in the bottom of the first when they put the first two runners on with a walk and a single off righty Sam Landry but a strikeout and a 4-3 double play ended the threat.
The Hogs only got one more runner into scoring position for the rest of the game as Landry spun a complete game shutout on 99 pitches, allowing just three hits and striking out four.
The Razorbacks' Robyn Herron went toe-to-toe with Landry, keeping an Oklahoma lineup off the scoreboard that had eight of the nine players in the lineup hitting over .300.
In the top of the seventh, the Sooners sent 11 players to the plate and plated six insurance runs to put the game on ice, highlighted by a two-run double from Cydney Sanders.
Not finding much joy at the plat, Arkansas' highlight was a stellar defensive play made by centerfielder Reagan Johnson ranging to her lift to rob an extra-base hit in the second.
Game 2
Arkansas found much more success against lefty Kirsteon Deal early, getting two runners on base in each of the first two innings but still failed to score.
In the third, Arkansas took advantage of a throwing error from McEnroe-Marinas, plating two runs on an RBI single from Raigan Kramer and an RBI groundout from Ella McDowell.
Just like in game one, the OU offense clicked into gear in the later innings. After cutting the lead in half in the fourth, a leadoff double from Abigale Dayton followed by a two-run homer from Isabela Emerling gave Oklahoma the lead back.
The see-saw affair continued as Arkansas scratched two runs across the plate in the bottom of the fifth with two successful sacrifices, including the go-ahead run.
Oklahoma got the last laugh against the Hogs with a game-tying homer to lead off the sixth before taking the lead for good on a bases-loaded walk
The series will conclude 11 a.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.