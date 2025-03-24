Iredale Getting Hot, Completes Blazing Razorback Offense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — South Carolina coach Paul Mainieri was simply playing the numbers Sunday against Arkansas.
With runners on second and third and one out in a two-run game, Mainieri had a choice, either face Kuhio Aloy, the Razorbacks' best hitter this season, or put him at first and set up a force out at every base and face third baseman Brent Iredale.
Iredale was 2-for-17 with 10 strikeouts in SEC play when he went to the plate with a point to prove.
Turns out, the Aussie got the last laugh, hitting a grand slam to apply the coupe de grace on a dominant SEC sweep over South Carolina, outscoring the Gamecocks 35-9 across the three games.
"It's like you [messed] up basically,” Iredale said amidst the laughter from the media. A teammate told him he could say that. “It's my turn to show you what I can do.”
Even though Iredale is off to a slow start, he's still happy with where he's at and the overall headspace at the plate.
"I'm seeing the ball pretty well," Iredale said. "I don't know exactly why I'm not hitting the ball, but I'm seeing it fine. I'm not swinging at bad pitches all at-bats, but stuff is starting to click."
Iredale was one of the team's hottest hitters to start the year to start the season, but has cooled off over the past few weeks. The bottom of the line-up picked up the slack in the series to give the Hogs a 5-1 start for the second straight year in SEC play.
"You're never going to have nine hitting at a time,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “If you can have five guys hitting and the other guys working the count, even though they're not getting their hits, it's going to make it better for everybody.”
Iredale just missed a grand slam in the fifth inning, sending a ball to the warning track in right for a go-ahead sac fly, losing a bet to the batboy in the process.
"I had a little bet with one of my coach's kids that he'd give me his shoes if I get a grand slam," Iredale said. "Unfortunately, I flew out to right. I'm just trying to put good swings on every at bat. That's all I'm trying to do."
Despite Iredale's struggles, he's still tied for second on the team with 10 RBIs in SEC play for a team that is averaging 10.8 runs per game.
Arkansas will face Missouri State 6 p.m. Tuesday before heading on the road against Vanderbilt to continue SEC play. Tuesday's game will be streamed on SEC+.