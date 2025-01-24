All Hogs

LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks Embark on 2025 Season With First Scrimmage

Plenty for Dave Van Horn, Hogs to answer ahead of regular season

Daniel Shi

Arkansas baseball players along the dugout in the first spring scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium
Arkansas baseball players along the dugout in the first spring scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium / Nilsen Roman - Hogs on SI Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas baseball is finally upon us. The Razorbacks will open the 2025 season in exactly three weeks. There are plenty of knowns and unknowns ahead of coach Dave Van Horn's 23rd season at the helm. The Hogs play a series of three intrasquad scrimmages over the weekend. Refresh the page for live updates.

STARTING LINEUPS:
GRAY: (Home)
CF Charles Davalan
RF Logan Maxwell
SS Wehiwa Aloy
3B Brent Iredale
2B Nolan Souza
1B Rocco Peppi
C Ryder Helfrick
LF Justin Thomas Jr.
P Gabe Gaeckle

Cardinal (Road):
CF Brenton Clark
2B Cam Kozeal
C Zane Becker
1B Kendall Diggs
RF Kuhio Aloy
SS Gabe Fraser
DH Michael Anderson
3B Reese Robinett
DH Elliott Peterson
LF Tyler Holland
P Gage Wood

Top of the 1st:
Clark walked
Kozeal struck out looking, 1 out
Clark picked off first, 2 outs
Becker struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom of the 1st:
Davalan struck out looking, 1 out
Maxwell grounded out to third, 2 outs
Wehiwa Aloy popped out to short, 3 outs

Top of the 2nd:
Diggs grounded out to the pitcher, 1 out
Kuhio Aloy grounded out to third, 2 outs
Fraser grounded out to second, 3 outs

Bottom of the 2nd:
Iredale walked
Souza singled to right, Iredale to third
Peppi struck out swinging, 1 out
Helfrick lined to right, Iredale scored, 1-0 Gray, 2 outs
Thomas flew out to center, 3 outs

Top of the 3rd:
Dylan Carter replaced Gaeckle
Anderson grounded out to short, 1 out
Robinett grounded out to short, 2 outs
Peterson struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom of the 3rd:
Tate McGuire replaced Wood
Davalan fouled out to left, 1 out
Maxwell struck out looking, 2 outs
Wehiwa Aloy struck out looking, 3 outs

Top of the 4th:
Tyler Holland singled to short
Holland picked off of first, 1 out
Clark singled to right
Kozeal singled, Clark to second
Becker struck out swinging, 2 outs
Diggs fouled out to third, 3 outs

Daniel Shi
