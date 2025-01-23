All Hogs

Hogs’ Injured Freshman Celebrates With Team After First SEC Win

Razorbacks teammates dial Fland up for celebration after double digit comeback victory over Georgia

Jacob Davis

Arkansas Razorbacks Boogie Fland prepares to shoot a free throw against the Pacific Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks Boogie Fland prepares to shoot a free throw against the Pacific Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the most 2025 way possible, Arkansas figured out a way to earn its first conference victory of the season without true freshman point guard Boogie Fland. 

The Bronx, N.Y., native will miss the remainder of Arkansas’ season following a procedure on his thumb Wednesday morning in New York. Fland’s surgery was successful and is now on the road to recovery. 

“The doctor told [Fland] ‘I can’t believe you played the last two games with your thumb the way it is,’” Calipari told the SEC Network Wednesday night. 

Fland played and started in each of Arkansas’ first 18 games this season and led the team with 34 minutes per game. He averaged over 15 points, six assists and three rebounds this season and will likely declare for the NBA Draft as CBS Sports’ mock draft slots him at No. 9 overall. 

Arkansas players heard the noise prior to Wednesday night’s game how Fland’s absence could limit the offense. The Razorbacks made just 31 percent of its attempts from the floor and 13 percent from three but free throws, rebounding and defense helped drown out noise from outsiders for at least one night. 

“We’re trying not to focus on it,” Forward Adou Thiero said following Arkansas’ 68-65 victory over Georgia. “We know that there is outside noise going on, that after everybody heard that Boogie was out, everybody just lost hope in us, everybody doubted us, but we told each other we’re going to stick through this together.”

“We’re going to have each other’s back and we’re just going to fight through it. We’re going to get through it. You see what we did out there today.”

