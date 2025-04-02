McGuire Shines in First Start For Hogs; Beats Grambling in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tate McGuire's sophomore season has had a bit of everything. His latest challenge, a first career start. McGuire's four innings of one-run ball set the table for a 7-4 win over the Grambling Tigers.
"His stuff was pretty good," coach Dave Van Horn said. "The didn't square him up a lot. It's good to see him throwing the ball with velocity."
He was brought in in Arlington in a leverage situation for his first career save. Last week, Van Horn brought McGuire in a with the tying-run on third and just one out in a chaotic ninth inning before giving up the game-winning homer in the tenth.
Exactly a week later, McGuire bounced back with the best outing of his short career, striking out a career-high four hitters.
For the second midweek game in a row Van Horn rested regulars in the lineup. Kendall Diggs got the start in right field. Michael Anderson made his first start and appearance at first base since opening day.
The offense was still led by a familiar face. Shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, making his 101st consecutive start was 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and two walks.
Aloy also scored the first run on Brent Iredale's sac fly in the first for his team-leading 43rd RBI.
Arkansas used a four-run third inning to provide most of the offense. Carson Boles, making a spot start in center field, singled to left, driving in two.
Boles added another RBI on a fielder's choice in the sixth. He continues to produce in limited opprtunities, now 7-for-19 on the season.
Arkansas sweeps the season series against Grambling after beating the Tigers 14-3 in Fayetteville February 25 in seven innings.
Grambling found more success against the Razorback relivers, scoring a run off Colin Fisher and two off Dylan Carter.
The Tigers had the tying run in the on-deck circle in the eighth with a runner in scoring position. Carter threw behind the runner to get a pickoff to retire the side.
Cole Gibler continues his great run of form, closing the game out with two scoreless innings with five strikeouts and picking up his first career save.
The Razorbacks now return home to face the Missouri Tigers in SEC play. Game one of the series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. Missouri is the only team still looking for its first conference win. The Tigers are 0-9 after being swept the first three weekends. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.