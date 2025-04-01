Grad Transfer Wide Receiver Popping Up on Razorbacks' Radar
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Apparently nine is not enough. That's the number of wide receivers Arkansas has brought in during the spring.
Now they are in the mix for Karate Brenson, who will at least be on the all-name team.
The Hogs are the second team with an offer, according to a report at 247Sports.com. Boise State was the first offer. Appalachian State, coached for former Arkansas assistant Dowell Loggains, has gotten the only trip.
Brenson will be visiting Boise State this week and the Razorbacks on April 12. He caught 130 passes for 1,669 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons.
He had 79 for 1,088 and six scores in 2024. That earned him an 88.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.
He will be a May graduate with one year left of eligibility. He started his career at Ball State for a year before going to Tennessee State.
including Courtney Crutchfield (Missouri), O'Mega Blake (Charlotte), Kam Shanks (UAB), Ismael Cisse (Stanford), and Raylen Sharpe (Fresno State).
None of those names have a long college track record of success. Crutchfield was a highly-sought recruit in 2023 from Pine Bluff, but ended up being part of a haul from Arkansas by the Tigers.
The 10-day transfer window for non-graduates begins April 16 and runs through April 25. Defensive linemen and defensive backs will be top priorities for the Hogs.