Arkansas Overcomes Early Sidewinder Troubles to Sweep Washington State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' offense slowly awoke to sweep the Washington State Cougars at Baum-Walker Stadium by run rule Monday, 12-2. It's the first time the Razorbacks have started 4-0 since 2021.
The Cougars made a pitching change midway through the third batter of the game and brought in righty sidewinder Rylan Haider who pitched three scoreless innings without allowing a hit. His unique arm angle kept the offense in check until the fourth.
As soon as Haider left the game the Arkansas offense went to work against Bryce Chambers, hanging a five-spot in the fourth and scoring runs in different ways. Designated hitter Kuhio Aloy hit his second homer of the season to get things going.
The Razorbacks doubled their lead with a walk, single and a bunt that scored a run on a throwing error. Nine players came to bat in the inning and the elder Aloy, Wehiwa, capped off the inning with a two-run single to right.
For the fourth time in as many games, the starter impressed for Arkansas. Left-hander Landon Beidelschies struck out six in five innings of one-run ball and got through the first three innings on just 28 pitches.
All four starters for the Razorbacks (Gabe Gaeckle, Zach Root, Gage Wood and Beidelschies) all pitched five innings and allowed two runs or fewer.
The offensive onslaught continued in the fifth. The Hogs scored six more runs while batting around, highlighted by right fielder Carson Boles' 2-for-4 day with a double and 2 RBIs in his first collegiate start.
After Washington State scratched a run across in the sixth against righty Ben Bybee, third baseman Brent Iredale got the run back on an RBI hit-by pitch. Iredale has had an RBI for all four games for Arkansas.
Lefty Cole Gibler got the final three outs, including his first career strikeout in his college debut.
Arkansas now makes the trip to Arlington, Texas to take part in the College Baseball Series for the third straight season. First pitch against Kansas State is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on FloCollege.