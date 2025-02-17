Undeniable Argument for Hogs to Dance in March Madness
I've heard people argue both sides when it comes to whether first-year Arkansas coach John Calipari and his team have faced a difficult schedule, but the argument is over.
The foremost experts — well, at least the people whose opinions matter most — have weighed in and the results might be a bit surprising to some. One month before the NCAA Tournament begins, the Division I Men's Basketball Committee revealed its Top 16 teams for the much-anticipated bracket, and seeded them 1-4 in each regional.
They did it on CBS, of course, as the network begins to milk its cash cow for all its worth long before the dance card is officially filled or the first tip occurs. Many likely missed Saturday's announcement, but the telecast can be seen and read about it.
Better yet, keep reading for the Cliffs Notes version and how it affects the Razorbacks. The 12-member committee consisting of athletics directors and conference commissioners only went 16 deep, so they provided no insight on the Hogs' chances of hearing their name called on Selection Sunday, which is March 16.
What the committee "proved" is how tough the Hogs' schedule has been. Of the 10 projected top seeds for the bracket, Arkansas has played five and will challenge the No. 1 seed Auburn on Wednesday.
The top 10 consists of:
• 1 - Auburn
• 2 - Alabama
• 3 - Duke
• 4 - Florida
• 5 - Tennessee
• 6 - Texas A&M
• 7 - Purdue
• 8 - Houston
• 9 - Iowa State
• 10 - Kentucky
As any Hogs fan who loves good bar-b-que knows, Arkansas has played and lost to Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and A&M. The Razorbacks rallied in the final five minutes and had a chance before losing 85-81 at home to Alabama.
They put up a fight against Florida for much of the game, but lost by eight at home. In the SEC opener, they got whipped soundly at Tennessee.
In their most recent outing, the Razorbacks were tied 50-50 with just over eight minutes remaining at A&M, but the Aggies ripped off nine straight points and won 69-61.
The Razorbacks scored a huge upset at Kentucky in their most high-profile game of the season. The other semi-signature victory was a thrilling 89-87 decision against Michigan in New York City's Madison Square Garden.
The Wolverines are the No. 14 seed, according to the first look from the committee. The Hogs whipped preseason No. 1 Kansas, the committee's 15th pick, in a preseason exhibition, but the Jayhawks were without All-American center Hunter Dickinson.
The rest of the Top 16 seeds are:
• 11 - Wisconsin
• 12 - Arizona
• 13 - Texas Tech
• 14 - Michigan
• 15 - Kansas
• 16 - St. John's
If Arkansas pulls off a near-miracle to win in "The Jungle" at Auburn, that triumph would virtually guarantee an NCAA berth. Just playing the Tigers close could be considered a success by the committee.
Hard to say how that sometimes fickle committee will look at lower-level SEC teams considered on the bubble. That includes Arkansas, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Texas and Georgia.
It remains to be seen whether they reward some or most of those teams for playing in perhaps the most talented and difficult conference in the history of college hoops, or will there be a recognizable bias against the bubble teams as they don't want to include too many from the SEC.
Calipari and his team desperately wants to avoid its fate being decided by a dozen committee members, so, they need to shock the hoops world by taming the Tigers or win several of the remaining six games on their schedule.
That includes, in order, No. 21 Missouri and Texas at Bud Walton Arena; road games at South Carolina and Vanderbilt; and the regular-season finale at home versus No. 22 Mississippi State.
ESPN's Joe Linardi, the network's "bracketologist," has the Hogs in the field of 68, but as one of those dreaded "play-in" teams. That means they'd play one of the two games on Tuesday, March 18, two days before the Big Dance really begins and the whole country takes off work to watch.
Calipari doesn't want it to come down to that close of a call. He's praying the Hogs manage to collect at least four wins in their final six games or excel at the SEC Tournament.
If Arkansas sweeps Mizzou, Texas and Mississippi State at home and manages to win at South Carolina — the Gamecocks are 0-12 in the SEC — that should easily get them in the tournament.
The Hogs are 4-8 in the SEC after losing at A&M. If they end up 7-11 in the league and don't win more than one in the SEC tourney, they'll likely be a bubble team.
Still, if the committee is forced to choose between Arkansas (or another SEC bubble team) and a mid-level team from a decidedly weaker conference, which is virtually all of them, it really shouldn't be a toss-up.
With six of the Top 10 current seeds for March Madness coming from the SEC, the Razorbacks should not have their bubble burst.