Razorbacks Hopeless Without Hagen Smith Getting NCAA Regional Win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- An uncharacteristic six-run fifth inning given up by Arkansas ace Hagen Smith generated a sinking feeling the Razorbacks' season may be done as the Hogs fell behind, 6-2.
A four-run deficit with Smith pitching is a death sentence as Arkansas has taken the foot off the gas offensively with him on the mound all season long. There was no reason to believe the Razorbacks could come back, nor cause to think Dave Van Horn's club can win three in a row with a patchwork pitching rotation in line the rest of the way.
The first proved true as the Hogs ultimately fell, 7-6 despite a late home run by Peyton Holt to keep things interesting.The latter was boosted by a surprisingly strong outing by Ben Bybee in relief, but still remains an albatross potentially dragging Arkansas to an early exit on its home field.
The Hogs haven't won three consecutive games since late April when the Razorbacks took a pair of mid-week games from Missouri State and tacked on a win over Kentucky.
Back in February and early March, it looked like Arkansas was built to cruise to the College World Series. Smith, Brady Tygart and Mason Molina were unhittable, and their relievers were dominant also.
However, as the season unfolded, the Hogs' biggest strength became a definable weakness. The pitching rotation is in disarray and the only thing Van Horn has been able to count on lately, dominance by Smith, fell by the wayside Saturday night.
Before Arkansas can even think about trying to exact revenge on Kansas State, Van Horn will have to figure out how to negotiate a hot hitting Southeast Missouri State team. The Redhawks have scored nine runs in each of their last two games, which will put a lot of pressure on the Hogs' makeshift rotation Sunday afternoon.
Should Arkansas advance to Sunday evening, only Van Horn will have an idea who will get the call at that point as the arms will be depleted.
Losing a start by Smith is simply something Arkansas isn't equipped to handle. It will take a miracle for the Razorbacks to advance to avoid losing a second consecutive home regional to a team clad in purple, and as demonstrated Saturday night, miracles are in short supply.
HOGS FEED:
• Frustrated Dave Van Horn still has high hopes for Razorbacks to get three more wins to reach finals
• Comeback falls short, pushing Razorbacks season to brink in Regional
• Razorbacks Give 2025 Quarterback Protection With Oklahoma Lineman's Commitment
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook