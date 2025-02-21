Armstrong Has Most to Prove of Any NFL Prospect at Combine
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong led the SEC in receiving this season with 1,140 yards but only one touchdown after scoring five in 2023.
The Texas native enters the NFL Draft with plenty of positive buzz after his performance against arguably some of the best competition in the SEC.
Armstrong's ascent to SEC's best receiver began when he graduated from Bishop Dunne High School in the Dallas area but received hardly any looks from FBS teams as a recruit.
He signed with Texas A&M-Commerce in 2019 and spet the season as a redshirt and his school cancelled its season in 2020 due to COVID 19.
By 2021, he took a surprise leap in production as a third-year freshman with nearly 300 yards and three scores.
Armstrong bloomed late in his maturation as an athlete taking tremendous strides as a redshirt sophomore in 2022 grabbing 62 passes for 1,062 yards and 13 touchdowns.
As a NFL prospect, he is one of the tallest wideouts among potential draftees at 6-foot-4 but in the 23rd percentile in speed with a reported 4.5 second 40-yard dash, according to NFL Draft Buzz.
He is one of Arkansas' potential draft picks with the most to gain at the NFL Draft combine which beings Feb. 27 through March 2.
Combine drills like the gauntlet, sideline toe-tap, shoulder adjustment and 40-yard dash will test Armstrong most and either raise his value as a pick or not.
His vertical of 38.8 inches last summer was one of the highest of any Razorback and would have been among the highest at the 2024 combine.
Although he didn't score like he envisioned as a senior, Armstrong is still a capable receiver at the next level as a good route runner, very sticky hands and knows how to fight through contact to complete receptions.
As the NFL moves toward teams with a heavier run focus, Armstrong is willing to block downfield and had a grade of 62 in run blocking.
He tied for No. 5 nationally with 18 contested receptions and an 89.4 grade ranking him No. 3 among NFL draft hopefuls, according to Pro Football Focus which should make him one of the more desirable receivers in the draft.
That's sadly not the case as PFF has him outside the top-300 while NFL Draft Buzz slots him at No. 279 which is just outside the 256-pick draft.
Landon Jackson and Ja'Quinden Jackson are likely sure picks for this year's draft. Armstrong has the most to gain of any prospect from Arkansas as his potential combine performance and interviews with prospective teams will play major role in giving Arkansas three picks, the Razorbacks most since 2022.