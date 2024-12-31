Fland Responds to Calipari with Dominant Second Against Oakland
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas returned to the court from intermission Monday night against Oakland, true freshman point guard Boggie Fland had scored just one point on 0-of-5 shooting and 0-of-3 from three.
Coach John Calipari noticed his star guard's forced and hurried play and knew he needed encouragement to stay the course.
"Be that guy," Calipari told Fland from the sideline early in the second half.
That guy is exactly who Fland became for the next 20 minutes as he scored 21 of his team-high 22 points in the second half on 8-of-9 shooting and a perfect 5-of-5 from three.
Fland came to Arkansas as one of the top players in the country ranked No. 3 among combo guards and is trending as a potential lottery pick in this spring's NBA Draft, which is Calipari's coaching craft. He believes his starting point guard to be a special talent when locked in.
"There are times he's really special, and then there are other times stinky, but it's his choice," Calipari said after Arkansas' 92-62 victory over Oakland. "When he competes and plays at a high level, he's good as anybody when he goes and cool stuff, but it's his choice to be the guy or work hard."
Calipari has noticed a change in Fland's demeanor of late as his level of play has increased in practice which has bled over into game action.
"What [Fland] has done in practice has been an unbelievable change from where he was three weeks ago to where he is now, before Christmas," Calipari said. "When we had Camp Cal, he was good. He comes back from Christmas and was even better. And now it starts, you know, you play that way."
Collectively, Calipari is coaching his team hard and it seems to be paying off as his fire for coaching has been reignited since arriving at Arkansas in April.
"So I'm just saying every day you've got to win," Calipari said. "'Did you win today? Or did you lose it?' So, I'm trying it with all the guys. But, like I said, I'm driving them pretty good, but I'm having a ball coach in this group."