REACTION: Hogs Take Care of Oakland in Final Non-Conference Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks will go into SEC play with an 11-2 overall record after a 92-68 victory over 4-10 Oakland inside Bud Walton Arena Monday night.
After leading 42-39 at halftime, the Razorbacks extended the lead 13 points by the 15-minute mark and never looked back. The Golden Grizzlies tied the game on seven times in the first half, but Arkansas controlled the majority of Monday's game leading for
Emerging Superstar
Junior guard Adou Thiero continues to show why he is the most improved player in college basketball with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. Thiero averaged five points per game at Kentucky over two seasons and has doubled his shot attempts while shooting 62%, nearly a 14 point increase from last season.
He has scored 20 or more points in half his games. With SEC play starting Saturday, Thiero's breakout season will be tested on the road in Knoxville against No. 1 Tennessee which holds opponents to 44% from two which ranks No. 29 nationally.
No Johnell Davis
Davis missed his second straight game with a sore wrist that has bothered him since summer, but there is hope he'll be ready to face the Volunteers Saturday. The senior transfer shooting guard from Florida Atlantic was a vital addition to the roster as the No. 1 overall player in the portal during the offseason.
He has blended into the rotation without having the to be Arkansas' go-to option for offense, averaging nine points, four rebounds and two assists on 46% from the field, 39% from three and a career-high 89% from the free throw line.
On the Run
Arkansas went into Monday's game scoring 16 points per game in transition which ranked No. 4 in the SEC. The Razorbacks scored 28 points in fast breaks attempts against Oakland which also helped point guard Boogie Fland open his offensive attack in the second half with 21 of his 22 points coming after intermission.
Arkansas will head to Tennessee to open SEC play this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. ESPN will broadcast the game with tipoff set for noon.