Big Play Transfer Receiver Expected to Visit Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Charlotte 49ers transfer wide receiver O'Mega Blake will visit Arkansas in the coming days, according to a report.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver was electric with the ball in his hands as he led the country with 25 yards per catch along with 795 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been highly sought after since entering the portal and is the No. 83 ranked transfer and No. 22 among wide receivers with offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Michigan State, Oklahoma State and Utah.
Blake started his career in the SEC spending three seasons with South Carolina where he caught 20 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns. He signed with the Gamecocks as the No. 707 prospect nationally during the 2021 recruiting cycle, No. 110 among receivers and No. 9 player in South Carolina.
Arkansas has quite the need for instant impact transfer receivers to blend in with those already on the roster going into spring ball. The SEC's leading receiver Andrew Armstrong entered the NFL Draft conversation after the Missouri game, Isaac TeSlaa and Tyrone Broden are both likely playing thier last game in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Dec. 27.
The Razorbacks are also losing scholarship receivers Isaiah Sategna, Jaedon Wilson, Davion Dozier and former walk-on Kamron Bibby. Sharpe has flashed big play ability during his lone year at the FBS level with 12 receptions of at least15 yards with four surpassing 25 or more yards.
Hogs' Expected 2025 Wide Receiver Depth Chart
Bryce Stephens, Redshirt Senior
Jordan Anthony, Redshirt Junior
Dazmin James, Redshirt Sophomore
C.J. Brown, Sophomore
Monte Harrison, Sophomore
Krosse Johnson, Redshirt Freshman
Zach Taylor, Redshirt Freshman
Ja'Kayden Ferguson, Freshman
Jace Brown, Freshman
Antonio Jordan, Freshman