Bob's Hot Take: Stop 'Hot Seat' Talk Because Sam's the Man
Up front, I'll let it be known that I don't have a vote. I'm not on the Board of Trustees. I'm not rich. I don't have Hunter Yurachek's ear.
I sure don't have enough in the bank or stock market to write a check to the Arkansas athletics department for an NIL contribution so they can buy a 5-star quarterback, or even a couple of 4-star defensive linemen or receivers.
Still, here's two cents worth, which when accounting for inflation, comes out to about 25 cents today. With NIL involved, though, it'd have to be at least half-a-mill to get anyone's attention.
Anyway, here goes. Keep Sam Pittman. Bring him back as Arkansas' football coach, at least for next year.
See what happens. See if he gets the program over the hump that he was oh, so close to doing this season.
What, you say the team's record of 5-5 and 3-4 in the SEC isn't that close to what fans want? Agreed. A likely 6-6 finish and 3-5 in the SEC isn't quite the jump Pittman wanted from last year's 4-8, 1-7 debacle when the Hogs lost five one-possession games.
This season, Arkansas could've and should've beaten both Oklahoma State and Texas A&M. That'd make for a 7-3 team, 4-3 in the toughest conference in America.
Ahh, perchance to dream. We're not here to dream, but suggest what's best for the football team at this moment in time.
Beating No. 4 Tennessee — a likely invitee to the 12-team College Football Playoff — and keeping it close against No. 3 Texas matters, but isn't enough in itself to justify keeping Pittman. Or is it? If the Hogs made just one play against OSU and A&M or avoided a few turnovers, we're back to that 7-3 record.
I know, I know, everything comes back to the head coach, whether it's turnovers by the highly paid quarterback or mistakes by somebody else. Thing is, coaches can coach their tails off, but kids still make or don't make the plays .
If the powers-that-be deem it time to part ways a year from now, Pittman will understand. He's a big man. I mean he's a big man when it comes to character, but yeah, also in size, as a former offensive lineman
Many folks who read this might disagree with keeping Pittman. They figure five seasons — one during COVID — is enough to tell the tale. They argue he hasn't gotten enough hot-shot high school stars to move to Fayetteville or won enough big games.
They have an argument, but so do I. It's about doing the right thing.
Many might deem me sentimental, soft-hearted, even unrealistic. Yet, during this era of win-or-else — hasn't it been always that way — a coach should get the benefit of the doubt for one more year when it even warrants discussion.
This one does. Don't kill the marriage after just one year.
Folks said fix the offense. Sam brought in highly respected Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator. They lured a generational athlete to Arkansas: 6-foot-6, 230-pound Taylen Green, the team's fastest player with a big-time arm.
That trio has had 10 games together, full of ups and downs, wins and losses. Green should mature significantly in the next nine months.
He'll be a dependable quarterback who takes care of the football and is mentioned for postseason awards. It's better for him if Petrino and Pittman are still at Arkansas, and a new head coach won't keep him as offensive coordinator.
Petrino's influence will help in the transfer portal, as will defensive coordinator Travis Williams. No idea if Williams is coming back next year, but the sense he'll stay another season.
Pittman, a coveted lifelong assistant before he got the Arkansas job, would understand if Williams left while the offers are hot. The Razorbacks would find another hotshot to occupy his office and the coaching staff will find more portal prizes like stud linebacker Xavian Sorrey to Northwest Arkansas.
Make all the arguments you want for kicking Pittman to his boat for an early retirement. He'll count his cash, love on his wife, and catch fish most days.
He'll be a happy guy but will always wonder what he could've done with one more year when it seemed the program was just reaching the top of the hill to be relevant in the SEC. Fans won't wonder.
They'll cheer for the next guy as long as it takes for that honeymoon to end, whether it's two years (hello, Chad Morris) or five (Brett Bielema). Pittman's teams are 28-30 overall and just 14-27 in the SEC.
Bielema was 11-29 in the SEC, his best year being 5-3, his last being 1-7. Pittman survived his 1-7 mark, is 3-5 at worst this year,
In his 10 years, Houston Nutt had three winning years in the SEC, 7-1 with Darren McFadden and Felix Jones, 6-2 in his first year, and a 5-3. His teams were 4-4 four times, 3-5 twice and 2-6 once.
Before him, Danny Ford went 2-6 three times in five years. In 1992, Arkansas' first year in the SEC, they went 3-4-1 with interim coach Joe Kines, the defensive coordinator, at the helm. He took over after Jack Crowe was fired for losing to The Citadel, a 1-AA team, in the 1992 season opener.
The only guy to truly be a force in the SEC was Petrino, who went 4-4 and 3-5 before a pair of 6-2 seasons, both 10-2 overall before the bowls. With Pertrino at Pittman's side, they might make a nice run over the next few years. Remember, this is his first head job, so give the guy one more look.
Sports, though, as much as anything else in life, boils down to numbers. Win or else. Lose and we'll pay you to leave.
In this case, one of the numbers to consider is Pittman's buyout. It's a major player in whether he's retained, probably helping him stay unless a big booster comes forward with enough cash to influence a firing.
Since Arkansas' record is .500 or better since the beginning of the 2021 season at 25-23 Pittman's buyout would be nearly $12 million. That's a lot of spare change no matter which giant company you own.
Sometimes in life, though rarely in big-time college football, it comes down to character. When the decision is a bit of a toss-up, character should matter. So, for 2025, Pittman should and will stay despite billboards trying to influence his firing.
Most folks would agree Pittman has character. More importantly, he has the respect of his players. They play hard for him. They believe in him. He believes in them.
His retention or firing could hinge on the final game at Missouri and whether the Hogs can finish 4-4 in the SEC, and 7-5 overall. Seems silly that a single game would matter, but perception matters a lot in some decisions.
What's not up for debate is Pittman's deep love for the Arkansas football program. He cares for the fans, wants to win for them. Some coaches say that, but don't have roots and it's just coach-speak.
Pittman rooted for the Hogs as a kid, and means it when he says he hurts for Arkansas fans when his team -- his team -- doesn't come through for them. Save for Frank Broyles and Helena native Ken Hatfield, no coach cared for the Arkansas program like Pittman. Being a Little Rock native, Nutt understood what it meant, but to him the job was partly a vehicle to feed his ego. Pittman ain't built that way.
He bleeds Razorback red. The football program could well be on the right track. No coach who doesn't require a huge checkbook will ever doing better than the occasional 5-3 or rare 6-2 in the SEC.
Take it to the bank. Arkansas is not going to compete with the upper echelon of the SEC — Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee and yes, LSU, which has four national titles, three in the last 20 years — without a massive bump in NIL cash and cars.
That leaves 10 teams, including traditional powerhouses like Auburn, Florida and Oklahoma, trying to break into the top tier. Schools like Ole Miss and Missouri are close right now. Arkansas has hopes with many of the rest.
The Hogs have the facilities. They need more players. Recruit 'em and buy 'em. That's how it works now.
So, unless you're one of those people willing to cough up at least $5 million to pad Arkansas' football NIL account, your opinion regarding Pittman is no better than mine. He should be back for 2025.
It's Pittman's dream job to coach the Razorbacks. So, to quote the Kevin Costner movie "Field of Dreams," "Go the distance."
That doesn't mean plow under your cornfield to build a ball field. It means build the NIL stockpile.
It means tens of thousands of fans, or hundreds of businesses, or one giant corporation with the dream of Arkansas being a football power should help bankroll NIL.
Do it now. Do it while Pittman is here and let's see if he improves on this season.
Go the distance.