What's In Santa's Bag for Pittman, Calipari and Van Horn?
Along with coach Nolan Richardson's basketball team, I spent much of the week prior to Thanksgiving in 1998 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Arkansas was playing in the Top of the World Classic, one of those eight-team tournaments where every school is guaranteed three games.
I remember much of that trip, but had to look up how the Razorbacks fared. They nipped Virginia 85-83, beat New Mexico State 66-60, and lost 76-63 in the championship game to Villanova. Although they didn't win all three, I hope the Hogs had as memorable a trip as I did.
At about 2 a.m. one night, I drove north and saw an amazing show from the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights. I drove southeast before one game and was amid glaciers and wildlife. I saw Denali and the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.
I also ate perhaps the best steak in my life (caribou, though not now listed on the menu online) at a self-proclaimed restaurant/saloon called The Pump House, a National Historical Site that opened in 1933. Among the many dead creatures on display is a 10-foot grizzly bear.
Just 14 miles down the road in my rental car was a place that's brought everlasting joy, a small town called the North Pole. Current population — not counting the tiny reindeer I saw — is 2,427. I suspect most citizens are elves who work for Santa Claus.
I got to meet The Big Guy with the long white beard on that trip and he's granted my wishes for gifts ever since. So, without further ado, here's the list I emailed last week. Yep, Santa lives by email like the rest of us. But he still flies behind those eight furry friends of his that never get older. I asked for the anti-aging trick years ago, but it's the one present ol' Saint Nick says he can't deliver. Here's what he promised for this Christmas:
For Sam Pittman: Since Pittman already got a new hip, I decided to ask for a dozen quality linemen, even though he's well on his way to getting that through the transfer portal. It took about five e-mails to explain all the ins and outs (especially when it came to Braylen Russell) of the portal to Santa, but I think he understands. He did ask why the portal doesn't align with academic semesters; he said he'll try to deliver that gift when the NCAA meets again. Oh, and I asked that Pittman remain the Head Hog as long as he chooses, which will happen because I also asked for at least eight wins every season.
For Taylen Green: A victory in the Liberty Bowl, plus instant rapport with a new group of receivers and linemen. An NFL-caliber season in 2025 where he consistently and quickly makes the right read and delivers on time with accuracy. I know, I know, that sounds like the second coming of Tom Brady, but here's the thing: Brady wasn't all that until I asked Santa to gift him those qualities after meeting him at the 1999 Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. He wasn't yet Tom Terrific but he was polite, humble and smart. Santa said he added on the seven Super Bowl rings because he liked Tom, too. So keep the faith, Taylen, and be nice to Santa.
For John Calipari: This was a lot to ask, and not even Santa could guarantee it, he said, but I told him to convince Boogie Fland he's better off spending two seasons with Calipari Bet that would bring a big Christmas smile to the Arkansas coach's face even more than the Michigan win did. Since he's got this recruiting thing down pat, all I knew to request was at least one more national championship. Santa said he's got a bag full of natties, and already has one earmarked for the Hogs.
For Nelly Davis: Health. Confidence. Comfort. Full health. Total confidence. Relaxed comfort zone. He's got the entire game at his disposal and can be a guy who helps carry the Hogs in March. If the talented guard who helped lead an unknown team to the Final Four in 2023 can play better without the ball in his hands and score in double figures in SEC play, the Hogs will be happier than Santa on Dec. 26.
For Jonas Aidoo: A monster game against his former team, the Tennessee Volunteers, on Jan.4. A game where he dominates the paint at both ends, collects another double-double in points and rebounds, and walks out of Thompson-Boling Arena with a victory. I've seen men's and women's games at Tennessee, and it was more fun to watch Pat Summit's women dominate back in the day when they were the queens of college hoops. At least for a night, I asked Santa to give Aidoo the unquestioned upper hand.
For Hunter Yurachek: All of his NIL problems to be solved by a huge influx from the Walmart folks, more cold cash from John Tyson, the JB Hunt folks, and any other person worth more than half-a-million living in Arkansas or with ties to the state, the school, any of the coaches, the players, or anyone who ever heard Bill Clinton speak on TV. I asked Santa to kick in, too, but the poor guy said he's living on Social Security checks and had to give all the elves a huge pay raise this year.
For Dave Van Horn: What he's perhaps deserved and was so very close to getting for the fans, the school, players, and for all the players who ever laced 'em up for the Diamond Hogs: a national championship. DVH isn't hung up on the past, doesn't dwell on it like so many others. He's always looking forward. But he took what was coach Norm DeBriyn's program and turned it into an annual powerhouse that is in the national championship conversation each and every season. He's done it with hard work and class. Santa said he'll deliver two natties if DVH will answer his emails about a certain elf he claims is a five-tool star just waiting for a chance.
For Hagen Smith: The Razorbacks' former ace pitcher, the No. 1 pick of the Chicago White Sox and sixth overall in July's MLB draft, doesn't need much. The talented, athletic lefty seems to have the world by the tail. So, what I ask is for him to never utter the words Tommy John surgery, or TJ; to enjoy health throughout a 15-20 year career; and to win a World Series. Santa said the Series win — and Smith copping MVP honors — will be with the Cardinals. Santa loves everything that's red.
For Razorback Fans Everywhere: Peace. Prosperity. A loving family. Lots and lots of Arkansas victories and tournament wins to celebrate. At least the occasional opportunity to see a game in person. And whatever else might be on your personal wish list. Merry Christmas!