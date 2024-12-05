BREAKING: Razorbacks Lose Offensive Lineman to Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Patrick Kutas will enter the transfer portal, according to a Thursday report.
Kutas suffered a back injury prior to the start of Arkansas' 2024 season which sideline him throughout fall practice and into the season. He also suffered a season-ending injury as a sophomore in 2023 after starting the first nine nine games.
The Memphis native was allowed to preserve his redshirt year by the coaching staff by appearing in just four games this season with the Razorbacks once fully healthy.
"I have a plan to play him four games," Pittman said earlier this season. "So we're going to try to play him on Saturday, and that'll be two and then we'll try to figure that out. But the deal that we talked about was he wanted to redshirt. And I said, 'Hey, now, we ain't trying to redshirt you for somebody else.' He said, 'No, coach, I would never. I'm a Hog, I want to be here.'"
"He kind of lost that freshman year on special teams -- He didn't lose it, but it was special teams, didn't play a lot of offensive line. This would be our way of getting that back, but we're going to play him Saturday. How about that? And then we have two more opportunities to figure out two out of three."
His first start was an impactful one as he helped pave way for 673 yards of total offense (314 passing, 359 rushing) and did not not allow a sack in Arkansas' 58-25 win over Mississippi State.
In 2023 he earned starts at both right tackle and center with a total of 552 snaps according to Pro Football Focus with another 81 snaps occurring on special teams. Kutas allowed five sacks in 301 snaps in pass protection last season.
As a recruit, Kutas signed with Arkansas a highly regarded 4-star offensive tackle ranked as the No. 202 overall prospect, No. 10 among offensive linemen and No. 5 in the state of Tennessee. He signed with the Razorbacks over offers from Oregon, Florida State, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Arkansas' loss of Kutas to the transfer portal brings the Razorbacks to eight as wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, quarterback Malachi Singleton, center Amaury Wiggins and wide receiver Davion Dozier announced their departures since last week. Other Hogs in the portal include tight ends Var'Keyes Gumms, Ty Washington and wide receiver Jaedon Wilson.