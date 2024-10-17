Hogs Tasked with Slowing Down LSU's Offensive Experience
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas faces an LSU team that only has allowed two sacks in six games. It's a collective effort of an experienced quarterback and offensive line.
Four of the five offensive lineman have over 20 career starts. Only center DJ Chester, who is a redshirt freshman, is a first-year starter.
Chester also played 81 snaps as a true freshman. The other four linemen, right tackle Emery Jones Jr., right guard Miles Frazier, left tackle Will Campbell and Garrett Dellinger are all entering their third year of starting together.
"It’s a combination of four starters that have played three years together [and] two tackles that are potential first-round draft picks," LSU coach Brian Kelly said. "Brad Davis does a great job and I don’t want to diminish the work that our offensive line coach does, but experience is a great thing to have when it comes to blitz pick-up and pressures and working together as a unit."
Arkansas also has to deal with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's experience. Despite only having seven career starts, Nussmeier is in his fourth season at LSU and has appeared in 24 games. A rare breed in the transfer portal era, Nussmeier sat as the back-up for three years, including behind Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.
"The quarterback understands how to protect himself," Kelly said. "When the quarterback has a good sense of how to protect himself, those things usually come to fruition."
Razorback players know the challenge in front of them. LSU ranks second in the SEC in total passing offense with 2,022 yards.
Defensive end Landon Jackson knows how good the offensive line can be, having been a part of the Tigers in 2021.
"[Dellinger] was my roommate when I was at LSU," Jackson said. "He started some games his freshman year, and he's been starting. This is his fourth year starting now and those tackles have both been starting since their freshman year, so it's their third year. They're really sound together. They've played a lot of ball together. Really talented players, and then I feel like the receivers and quarterback also help them as well."
Both sacks given up by LSU came against South Carolina in the Tigers' 36-33 win on the road in Columbia. Kickoff between No. 8 LSU and Arkansas from Razorback Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.