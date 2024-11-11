Can Razorbacks Keep SEC Rivals Out of Yard to Sign Solid Class?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The amount of 2026 athletes in Arkansas capable of being recruited or playing in the SEC is on the rise with 9-of-10 prospects holding an offer from league schools, according to On3's recruiting rankings.
Every four to five years, the state will produce a quality class of multiple SEC-level prospects within its borders. While the Razorbacks have struggled to remain competitive in a deep league, the state has seen several high schoolers pursue opportunities outside the state.
In the 2025 class alone, the Razorbacks have lost out on its top three in-state targets with Carius Curne (LSU), Marcus Wimberley (Oklahoma) and Omarion Robinson (Oklahoma) commiting to conference rivals.
Much of the same happened with the 2024 class as Courtney Crutchfield (Missouri) and Walker White (Auburn) signed with SEC rivals. The Razorbacks were only able to sign four of its top ten in-state prospects with Vanderbilt and Minnesota also poaching talent.
Unless Arkansas gets serious with this group of high school juniors, the state could see more of its SEC caliber prospects continue to leave in droves. On3 gives the Razorbacks a chance to land two of its top eight in-state prospects which would be the lowest amount in the modern era of recruiting in a landslide.
QB Kane Archer, Greenwood
On3's top overall prospect in the Natural State is none other than Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer, who comes in at No. 151 in his class. He has been electric as a junior this season for a Bulldogs team that has been one of the most dominant in Arkansas high school football's modern era.
Archer has 44 touchdowns along with a staggering 44 incompletions on the season. He's undefeated as a high school quarterback with a 23-0 record including a 10-0 mark this fall. He has completed 189-of-233 passes for 2,870 yards, 44 touchdowns and only one interception. The 6-1, 205 pound passer is effective with his legs as he rushed 55 times for 583 yards and five scores.
The Razorbacks already have one quarterback committed for 2026 in South Carolina prep star Jayvon Gilmore, the No. 32 passer in his class. Archer is touted as the No. 9 passer with over 20 college offers with former Razorbacks quarterback and current SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee working overtime to sign the Greenwood product.
RB TJ Hodges, Marked Tree
Marked Tree tailback TJ Hodges has made multiple trips to Fayetteville for unofficial visits. Hodges is a 4-star, No. 15 overall prospect at his position in the class and shows an elite ability to cut on a dime and breakaway speed.
Hodges has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss, Auburn, USC and Florida State. His speed (10.91 second 100 meter) and athleticism is one reason schools across the nation are monitoring his growth and development.
DL Danny Beale, Cross County
Cross County defensive lineman Danny Beale is another 4-star at 6-foot-3, 325 pounds with offers from around the country including Arkansas, Ole Miss, USC, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Georgia, Florida, Auburn and SMU.
Beale is the No. 126 prospect in the country and No. 13 defensive lineman in his class. He can really move, according to former coach Cody Goulart, as Arkansas makes consistent contact with the highly regard prospect.
"He's a big ol boy," Goulart said. "Great athlete and great movement. Best way to describe him is he moves like he is 225 pounds at 320."
DL Anthony Kennedy, Maumelle
It's not often that the state of Arkansas produces multiple SEC quality defensive lineman in a single class and that's the case for 2026 as Maumelle's Anthony Kennedy appears to be a premier prospect. The 6-foot-4, 285 pound edge rusher has been active in opponents' backfield with 22 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks as a junior.
Kennedy is the No. 250 prospect nationally, No. 27 defensive end and No. 4 prospect in the state, according to On3's Industry Ranking. While he has made multiple trips to the Razorbacks for various visits, Missouri, SMU, Kansas State, Texas A&M, USC, Georgia and Tennessee are just a few schools on his radar.
OL Cody Taylor, Greenwood
The undefeated Bulldogs have one of the best offensive line's in the state with Taylor leading the way. He's been in for multiple visits with the Razorbacks for camps and gameday visits but has yet to receive an offer.
Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Memphis and Florida have been players in his recruitiment as of late. He told Hogs on SI in September that he he is serious when it comes to a commitment.
One thing I know for sure is when the time comes, I will only commit once and give that school everything I’ve got academically and athletically," Taylor said.
LB Jakore Smith, Parkview
Another 4-star prospect expected to be a SEC-level linebacker is Jakore Smith out of Little Rock. He holds offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Kansas State, UCF and Georgia Tech.
The 6-foot-1, 200 pound linebacker runs a verified 4.43 second 40-yard dash and has been tested with a speed of 21.67 miles per hour via GPS. Smith has taken several visits of late including trips to Tennessee and Ole Miss this month.
Two other Arkansas prospects are currently committed to the Razorbacks in Hot Springs 3-star offensvie lineman Tucker Young and Fayetteville cornerback Kyndrick Williams. The Hogs' 2026 class currently ranks No. 9 nationally and No. 5 in the SEC, according to 247sports.