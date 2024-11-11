2026 DL/OL Danny Beale - Cross County HS (AR)



6'4" 300lbs. (@DannyBeale57)



Defense: Displays explosion off the snap with good hand strength, punch timing and placement to disengage off blocks. A true disruptor in the backfield with impressive upper/lower body power. (1/3)⬇️ pic.twitter.com/B7ilYSeMRD