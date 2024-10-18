Can Razorbacks' Offense Overwhelm Improved Tigers' Defense?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two of the best football minds on each side of the ball will matchup Saturday with playoff implications at stake. Yes, the Razorbacks are actually in that conversation starting the second half of the season.
First-year Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has played a pivotal role in turning the team's offense around after a horrendous showing last season. The Razorbacks might not be scoring at a consistent rate but are averaging 33 points per game which ranks No. 39 nationally, No. 9 in the SEC.
Category
Arkansas Offense
LSU Defense
Points Per Game
33 (No. 9 SEC)
22.3 (No. 13 SEC)
Rushing Yards Per Game
200 (No. 5 SEC)
128 (No. 13 SEC)
Passing Yards Per Game
285 (No. 5 SEC)
244 (No. 15 SEC)
Total Yards
485 (No. 3 SEC)
372 (No. 14 SEC)
Third Down %
53% (No. 1 SEC)
39% (No. 14 SEC)
Fourth Down %
46% (No. 12 SEC)
42% (No. 3 SEC)
Plays of 20+ Yards
36 (No. 6 SEC)
27 (No. 14 SEC)
Sacks
14 (No. 11 SEC)
21 (No. 2 SEC)
Tackles For Loss
40 (No. 14 SEC)
41 (No. 6 SEC)
Arkansas has still generated yards in bunches at 485 per game which is good for No. 8 nationally, No. 3 in league play with Taylen Green under center. LSU has an improving defense which gets better each week under first year coordinator Blake Baker.
The Tigers have struggled this season to stop explosive plays and gave up six plays of 20+ yards against the Rebels. Ole Miss went into the game No. 1 in conference in big plays but have yet to be as dangerous in SEC games.
In two SEC games, Ole Miss has averaged 23 points per game which is nearly half what it scored in non-conference play. Baker's defense buckled down in the second half limiting the Rebels' offense to just nine second half points.
The most stunning statistic isn't how much LSU gives up in the passing game but how often it's defense is gashed in run defense. In conference play alone, the Tigers have surrendered 212 yards on average between games against Ole Miss and South Carolina.
Arkansas has a run dynamic which makes this a perfect opportunity for another top-10 upset inside Razorback Stadium. Running back Ja'Quinden Jackson is one of the best rushers in the SEC with 10 touchdowns in the first six games of the season.
While he hasn't been as effective in SEC play, Jackson is still averaging 95 yards per game. The emergence of freshman bowling ball Braylen Russell gives Arkansas a pair of thunderous backs with speed to gain chunk yardage, a staple of the Petrino offense.
The Razorbacks will be in a great position for victory if the offensive line can drive LSU's front seven off the line of scrimmage consistently. However, the Tigers are on of the best at getting to the backfield which means picking up blitzes in both run and pass protection is key.
Protecting Green will be imperative for Arkansas to sustain drives throughout the game. If he can improvise and not be forced into turnovers, the Razorbacks will have a chance to win.