Can Razorbacks Really Count on Russell for Anything Now?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We'll probably have to just wait until an inevitable streaming documentary details exactly what happened with Braylen Russell, but it may be worth it. As things sit right now, there's no guarantee he'll be back with Arkansas.
And even if Russell does return, even if he makes it all the way to the season, can the Hogs count on him or will this be repeated next year?
The freshman running back from Benton has been jumping in and out of the transfer portal for two weeks and Saturday he did it again. When a phone call came in about it, uncontrolled laughter for a couple of minutes was all I could muster.
If nothing else, he's become the primary entertainment of the portal circus with the Razorbacks this year. With Ole Miss rumored to be the team competing for Russell's services, it wouldn't be that surprising if Lane Kiffin will just look elsewhere.
With the class he's signing, Russell's not going to be that big of a deal because it's looking that good right now for the Rebels.
They also may not want that headache again for a couple of more years. That's also something Sam Pittman might want to think about, too.
Is a freshman with just 47 carries for 304 yards and two touchdowns worth the headache? Especially in a day and age where running backs are secondary contributors to nearly every championship offense.
Many want star-powered dollars, though, in a world that's appearing to be exaggerated by the amounts being thrown around. Maybe it's not all Russell's fault.
We have no idea who's is helping him in these things. There's often one or two adults who don't know as much as their mouth says they do.
That could be family or these college agents who are complete jokes with no legal or accounting training.
They are just wandering around shooting the breeze with folks and throwing out numbers, while the players want to get a cut of what these schools have been raking in for years with college athletics (on a small profit margin, by the way). With reports that college agents are scamming players for as high as 20% of the cut, there's plenty of incentive for them to push players toward the slightest pay raise.
NFL agent fees are capped by the players' union. The percentage of negotiating the contract is very small. It gets into serious money when they start overseeing the sports management of players and basically take control of everything from social media and interviews to getting their automobiles.
Whether Arkansas still wants Russell is one question that will be hanging out there. They aren't deep for Friday's Liberty Bowl game against Texas Tech.
The remainder are going to have to come from the freshman class or the transfer portal. Maybe they take him back because they don't have a whole lot of options if they say no.
Russell's saga is one for a great documentary if anyone can find people willing to talk on the record who legitmately know what's been going on.