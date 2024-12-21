All Hogs

Another Day, Another Change of Heart by Hogs' Braylen Russell

Running back changes mind once again about whether to be Arkansas Razorback, Ole Miss Rebel

Kent Smith

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) stiff-arms Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith (2) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) stiff-arms Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith (2) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's a common saying around the South — if you don't like the weather, just wait a few minutes because it will change.

Well, that may be replaced by a much more Arkansas specific quip. If you don't like Razorbacks freshman running back Braylen Russell's status with the team, just wait a little bit because it's going to change.

For the third time since the season ended, Russell is a Razorback. Again.

He had 47 carries for 304 yards and two touchdowns this past season. Most of his production came against Mississippi State where he had 16 carries for 175 yards, 75 of which came on a single play where Russell appeared to pull a hamstring.

He tried to play against Ole Miss, but could only manage a couple of carries before disappearing for the remainder of the season. Russell was expected to visit Lane Kiffin's Rebels Friday and even had sources saying he had committed to playing in Oxford, but apparently after sleeping on whatever Ole Miss had to offer, decided to withdraw and remain a Razorback.

Russell's decision, should it continue to hold, comes less than a week before the Razorbacks' game against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl. Whether Pittman will allow him to play remains to be seen, although it is assumed if Russell is healthy and hasn't left the team for a third time in December, that attrition will require the Hogs to put him in the game.

Arkansas currently has Rodney Hill as the team's starting running back as Arkansas packs up for Memphis.

Kent Smith
