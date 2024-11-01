Can Razorbacks Slow Rebels' Offense Like Other SEC Defenses?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Outside of league play, Ole Miss was quite the explosive offensive juggernaut expected to keep a similar pace once conference play began.
Once the Rebels hosted Kentucky in its SEC opener its offense was slowed by an opportunistic Wildcats team coming off a near-miss upset of then-No. 1 Georgia. Ole Miss was humming at 670 yards and 55 points per game but haven't quite been as explosive playing the likes of South Carolina, Oklahoma and LSU.
Given defenses in this league are always going to be tougher than most non-conference opponents, Lane Kiffin's team has been grounded and shows no signs of getting back on track at this point. The Rebels are barely eclipsing 400 yards of total offense against league opponents at 406 yards per game (No. 7 SEC) and averaging just 24 points (No. 11 SEC).
Outside of one game, Arkansas has been quite an improved defensive unit this year. The Razorbacks have given up 22 points per game which is good for No. 6 in the SEC but have been prone to giving up 384 yards per game ranking No. 11 in conference.
"[Arkansas' defense] does really good job of knowing what they do," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said during the SEC Teleconference. "They don’t do a million things, but they do them really well. So, I think that they’re coached really well. Coordinator [Travis Williams] and their whole staff have done a great job."
Outside of Texas being the standard defensive team in conference, league members like Auburn, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Ole Miss and LSU have all effectively stopped teams from 10+ yard gains. Short range defense has benefitted the Razorbacks but once offenses find a crease the defense can't seem to catch up which results in huge plays.
Arkansas has given up 12 plays of 30+ yards and six of 40+ yards which is at the bottom half of the SEC. It doesn't get much better as Travis Williams' defense has given up five plays of 50+ yards which is tied with Mississippi State for dead last in the SEC.
What the Razorbacks will want to avoid is allow Ole Miss to get into a rhythm offensively and dictate the pace of play inside Razorback Stadium.
"Well, they they can tempo or not, and they they can do it as good as anybody in the country," Coach Sam Pittman said during the SEC Teleconference. "And so, we certainly have worked on it this week. Got a taste of it against Tennessee, as well, so that helped us prepare for this week as far as tempo goes. And and we know we'll see it. They're excellent at it, and so we're well aware of that and working very hard on it."