Kelly's Comment on Green Shows Hogs' Fans What Could Have Been
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At the start of the 2024 season, Arkansas fans were sold a dream. Ignore quarterback Taylen Green's numbers at Boise State. Give him time and development under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and he will unlock a new level of Green that no one has seen before.
The regular season results are in and they aren't disastrous. Despite all the ups and downs that Green went through throughout the season, he finished fourth in the SEC with 2,813 yards and received plenty of praise of SEC coaches.
"He is long speed," LSU coach Brian Kelly said prior to LSU's 34-10 win over Arkansas. "[He's] as fast as anybody we’ll see. He’s got escapability, and he throws it better than the QB [LaNorris Sellers] from South Carolina. This is a guy that is a real threat.”
Razorback fans are also justified to have buyers remorse on the dream they were sold. Throughout the brunt of SEC play, things were so shaky that a potential replacement with backup quarterback Malachi Singleton was a constant topic of conversation on the 4th & 5 Podcast hosted by former Razorback tight end DJ Williams.
After all, it was Singleton that manufactured the game-winning drive in Arkansas' only ranked win of the season against Tennessee, not Green.
Kelly might want to amend his statement about Green being the better passer. Green has more passing yards on the season, 2,813 to Sellers' 2,274. However, in the month of November, Sellers has averaged 261.6 passing yards per game, while Green averaged 189.2 yards through the air over the same stretch.
That's what the Razorbacks were sold with Green, development. It just hasn't occurred at nearly the rate that the Hogs needed it to field a truly competitive team. Green admitted that although there has been progress, there's still plenty of room for more improvement.
"I would say I'm a whole lot better than where I was," Green said before Arkansas' game against Missouri. "At the same time, it's still something I could be more consistent in and improve on."
247Sports had Green ranked 14th in its preseason SEC QB rankings and Sellers 15th. In its most recent rankings, Sellers is up to third while Green is still at 14th.
Since throwing for a season-low 113 yards against LSU in Week 3, Sellers compiled a 6-2 record, including three ranked wins over Texas A&M, Missouri and Clemson. South Carolina has a puncher's chance at making the College Football Playoff, with ESPN putting the Gamecocks' odds at 21% to make the field heading into conference championship weekend.
Sellers has also leapfrogged Green in the running department, becoming the top rusher among quarterbacks in the SEC, a title that once belonged to Green. He now has 655 rushing yards to Green's 521.
Both have had to deal with subpar offensive lines with Arkansas allowing 34 sacks while South Carolina allowed 39, but South Carolina has seen improvement as the season progressed while Arkansas has not. In November, the Gamecocks allowed just five sacks in four games while Arkansas allowed 17 in five.
One final side note to add insult to injury. Maddux Madsen, Green's replacement as quarterback at Boise State is one win away from all but a guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoff, albeit with the help of Heisman Trophy candidate running back Ashton Jeanty.
Arkansas still waits for development from multiple units of the team as the rest of college football passes them by, right to the doorstep of College Football Playoff.
The Razorbacks await its fate for a bowl game, which will be announced Dec. 8.