Calipari's Hogs Happy They Don't Face Hall of Famer Tuesday
How the mighty have fallen. That certainly applies to the Miami Hurricanes basketball program in the last two years — and also more than five decades ago when the school made a startling decision.
Just six years after the best player in Miami history graced the campus and was selected as a first-team All American, someone decided it wasn't worth the effort anymore. Obviously, the school didn't ask Rick Barry.
Miami unceremoniously dropped its hoops program before the 1972 season. For 14 years, Miami had no basketball, but it was returned as part of the school's athletics program in 1986.
It's been up-and-down for Miami basketball in the last 40 years but pretty solid since turn of the century. Just two seasons ago, the Hurricane reached the Final Four. They lost 72-59 to eventual national champion UConn and the future seemed bright for coach Jim Larrañaga's program.
This year's squad — loser of four straight — could use another Rick Barry. He's the only first-team All American in school history and one of only two to have their number retired by the school. He averaged 37.4 points as a senior and still owns the school scoring record of 2,298 points despite only playing three seasons.
Barry didn't disappoint as a professional, either. The 6-foot-7 forward is the only player in hoops history to win scoring titles in the NCAA, the ABA and the NBA. He was elected to the Hall of Fame on the first ballot.
He was Rookie of the Year, finished at least fifth in the MVP voting six times, won an ABA championship, and the NBA title in 1975 with the Golden State Warriors while also claiming MVP honors in the finals.
Barry is arguably the best passing forward in hoops history, with only Larry Bird acknowledged better or his equal. Barry ranks fourth on the all-time NBA list of best free throw shooters at 90% — using his unorthodox underhand shot — cracking a list dominated by guards. Bird is 14th, and just the second that isn't a guard, at 86%.
Barry, who lives in Colorado Springs, saw all five of his sons — Brent, Jon, Drew, Scooter and Canyon -- play professional basketball, the first three in the NBA with Canyon now in the G League.
Barry was the first of Miami's six NBA first-round draft picks; the others were Kyshawn George (2024), Lonnie Walker (2018), Shane Larkin (2013), John Salmons (2002) and Tim James (1999). The school has had 27 players drafted by the NBA.
In contrast, Arkansas coach John Calipari coached 26 players now in the NBA, just one fewer than Miami sent to the Association in its history. That doesn't mean Calipari will take Miami lightly while preparing for Tuesday night's clash in south Florida.
ESPN2 will televise the 6 p.m. contest between SEC and ACC schools on the Hurricanes' campus in Coral Gables, Fla. Arkansas (5-2) was ranked 19th before its Thanksgiving Day 90-77 loss to Illinois.
Miami (3-4) started the season with three straight victories but has fallen on hard times. The four losses are to schools not exactly recognized as national powers: Drake (80-69), Oklahoma State (80-74), VCU (77-70) and Charleston Southern (83-79).
The school has scheduled a "White Out" for the Arkansas game, hoping to build interest and a lively atmosphere that leads to a big home-court advantage. Miami has not sold out its season-ticket packages.
Miami has only 12 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, the first in 1960 before a 38-year drought. Since 1998, the 'Canes have qualified 11 times with six coming since 2013 (2013, 2016-18, 2022-23).
The highly respect Larrañaga is in his 14th season at Miami and boasts a 273-170 mark. It's his 41st year as a college coach and his career record is 743-504.
The 'Canes' top three scorers are Nigel Pack (15.2), Jalen Blackmon (11.6) and Brandon Johnson (11.4). Add those three together and it's less than a point above what Barry averaged for a season.