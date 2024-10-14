Game Notes for LSU, Razorbacks in Home Night Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will host a primetime game at Razorback Stadium for the second week in a row. The Razorbacks will host No. 8 LSU on Saturday night, Here are three tidbits from the game notes ahead of the game.
Defend the Pass:
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmier loves to throw the ball, a lot. Despite going 22-for-51 through the air against Ole Miss. LSU still won 29-26. Nussmeier, despite being stuck as a backup in LSU for three years, including behind Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, has integrated into the offense seamlessly. Nussmeier and LSU run pass plays 61.3% of the time, the ninth highest in FBS football. Despite the poor completion percentage against the Ole Miss, his season completion percentage still stands at 64.3%.
Tight Ends as Pass Catchers:
Both teams have very capable tight ends that can catch the ball. It was against LSU last year that Razorback tight end Luke Hasz caught six passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Despite having only eight catches for 109 yards, he still figures to be a key part of the offense. For LSU, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Mason Taylor leads the team with 33 catches.
More Help On The Way;
Both teams have players hoping to return to play a key role in the game. LSU head coach Brian Kelly said that one of either one or both of Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels will be back against Arkansas. Daniels has 20 catches on the season for 239 yards in five games. Hilton has been dealing with an injury all season and has not debuted this season. Sam Pittman is hopeful that offensive lineman Patrick Kutas will be avaliable for the first time this season.
Quotes:
"I watched the last quarter [of the Ole Miss-LSU game] live. Came in yesterday and watched all of it, but I think most of our staff did. I didn't see it. I was at a concert. I'm going to catch hell for that too. But by the way, so you guys know, we get the tape. I can watch it in every rep 50 times if I wanted to."- Sam Pittman on his bye week plans
"Bobby Petrino makes a big difference in their offense It is diverse in its running game. I don't know that I've seen as many schemes offensively. You can't rep all the run schemes that they have."- Brian Kelly on Bobby Petrino
Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.