Observations From Arkansas Tip-Off Event in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Arkansas took the court at the Pine Bluff Convention Center to a solid crowd of fans hoping to get a glimpse of John Calipari's first team.
The Razorbacks looked a little sluggish and that was something Calipari noted midway through the practice as his team was 24 hours removed from performing in Hot Springs. Despite the slower pace, the Razorbacks put on a show which included a few highlight dunks, crafty passes and deep three pointers.
Prior to the event, 5-star true freshman shooting guard Karter Knox worked extensively with assistant coach Brad Calipari. They worked together on Knox's footwork and perfecting moves while keeping a consistent shooting stroke.
Knox has a very high motor and runs around in the offensive end with ease as he tries to make himself open with each possession. His athletic ability can be dangerous for opponents as he can make things happen while running baseline for offensive rebounds and other putbacks.
Fellow true freshman shooting guard Jaden Karuletwa showed himself to be a quality midrange to three point shooter. His communication skills throughout the practice were noticeable as he worked with Kentucky transfer point guard D.J. Wagner.
Injuries limited fans from seeing Arkansas' entire roster of newcomers but it did allow some interesting backcourt combinations. 5-star true freshman Boogie Fland, who will play a lot of point guard to spell Wagner, ran at shooting guard in 5-on-5 drills.
"We have 2/3's of a team right now [due to injuries] and those 2/3 are getting the majority of reps and are getting better," Calipari said after the Pine Bluff Tip-Off event. "That's the advantage but the disadvantage is the other guys are really good and are going to play but we have to get them together. It's early, I'm not panicked. I have a foot on the panic button but not two on the panic button.
"We'll get healthy and see who we are. We should be a huge team, a huge, strong rebounding team but with Adou [Thiero] and Jonas [Aidoo] out, now all of a sudden we are playing with threes and fours."
Calipari seemed to get aggressive at times with his team but the players always seem to give max effort. In one drill, he stressed how he expects his team to rebound physically and with two hands.
"We are not going to lose the game because of trying to grab a one handed rebound," Calipari told the crowd. "We aren't going to play 39 minutes of winning basketball just to give it away with a one handed rebound -- not going to happen."
Another 5-star freshman, Billy Richmond, did a lot of dirty work in the paint as Arkansas was short handed. He grabbed several rebounds, impacted shot decisions in situational work and also communicates well on the floor.
Fland can be streaky and is crafty in one-on-one situations including a hesi, stepback three pointer with the clock winding down. The 6-foot-2, 195 pound point guard proved he can be just as lethal of a combo guard as anyone on the team.
Zvonimir Ivisic will easily be a fan favorite due to his length and natural ability to impact a game at 7-foot-2, 245 pounds. He didn't get much of an opportunity to find much of a groove last season only playing 15 games as the NCAA tried to figure out his eligibility.
Ivisic has developed a nice, crisp turnaround jumper in the post which is part of the game Calipari wanted him to expand this offseason. While the Arkansas coach wants him to shoot less threes, the Croatian native was one of the first to compete against teammates in a three point shooting competition.
Players set themselves up in either the corners and attempted to make as many three point attempts as possible in five minutes. Calipari said that he wanted to see which players could make them in high pressure situations as a former Kentucky player on last year's team could make 70 during the drill but wouldn't try one during a game.
Arkansas has a pretty good idea what it has in its arsenal beyond the arc with Karuletwa leading his teammates with 63 makes with Knox and Wagner right behind him at 62. Fland made 58 three point attempts, Richmond drained 55 and Thiero came off the bench at the end to make 56.