Green, Razorback Offense Make Up for Lost Time
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' offense had been in a slow-forming rut. The Razorbacks scored just one touchdown against LSU and really struggled to run the football.
The Hogs finally got a favorable match-up against the Mississippi State defense and took advantage for a 31-10 lead heading into the half. The Bulldogs coming into the game allowing 449.7 yards per game, 13th most in FBS football.
The Hogs struck the ultimate balance in the first half. Three ball carriers combined for 134 yards on just 14 carries. After hinting earlier in the week that Braylen Russell would be the feature back without both Ja'Quinden Jackson and Rodney Hill, Russell has 48 yards on seven carries with a 19-yard run.
Green also got a variety of pass catchers involved. Eight receivers caught at least one pass for 195 yards.
Coming into the game, Arkansas tight ends accounted for just 14 of 142 catches (9.8%). Luke Hasz, who came into the game with just 131 yards on the season, had two catches for 44 yards, just two off his season-high.
His first touchdown catch since Oklahoma State was helped out by some deception from Green. Fellow tight end Andreas Paaske, primarily known for his blocking, caught his first two passes of the season, including a 1-yard touchdown on the final play of the half for the Razorback offense.
Arkansas finished the first half with 329 yards, more than the entire game against LSU (278). The Razorbacks' defense managed to play complementary football, stopping Mississippi State twice on fourth down, including a goal line stand.
Arkansas also gets the ball to start the second half to continue to take advantage of a reeling defensive unit.