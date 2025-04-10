Hogs' DC doesn't plan to stick with specific defensive identity
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Defensive coordinator Travis Williams on Thursday had some encouraging remarks about his unit Thursday but questions about his scheme remain.
He revealed some of the same concerns coach Sam Pittman has hinted at throughout the offseason about defensive depth. Not only is it changing how coaches look at their rotation, it's also limiting them to having a full knowledge about the type of unit they'll field even if it's a 'year-to-year' change.
"I think it’s year-to-year," Williams told reporters. "So you go in and you say, ‘Okay, as a defensive coordinator, we’re this.’ We’re four-down, we’re going to be attacking, we want to rush the passer. Like last year, three-high, that’s not in my background, right?"
One thing that can help Arkansas moving forward is energy and belief within themselves to compete at a high level. Williams implements schemes based off what he scouts off film, that's why he calls certain games and situations differently to get the best look for his defense.
Going into his third season with the Razorbacks, Williams has always showed confidence in his defense even during its struggles. Last season, there were opportunities against conference foes flashing how versatile they can be in different looks with mixed results.
That's why remaining fundamentally sound while also performing at a high level is so valuable this spring.
"We played Tennessee and then boom, it pops up. You go out and you play Texas and it pops. Whatever we gotta do to win the game. Travis Williams could be stubborn and say, ‘We this and this.’ Okay, well, can we stop this particular offense with this particular scheme? So it’s just trying to be as multiple as possible and giving our guys a chance to be successful on the field."
Razorbacks fans were fed complete optimism as offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino discussed his offense. Glowing reviews of his starters, how true freshmen have progressed and much more for hope of an improved 2025 season.
With a major scrimmage coming this weekend, Arkansas' defense has a chance to prove themselves against Taylen Green's potent offensive attack.
"[I] want them to run to the ball like their life depended on it," defensive coordinator Travis Williams said Thursday. "When they hit people, make sure they go backwards and you can get them on the ground. So, those fundamental things."
Arkansas has regressed a bit when it comes to attacking offenses finishing No. 59 nationally with 26 sacks. Some of that was due to scheme running more of a three man front with three high safeties.
Just like the 2022 defense that finished in the top 10 in sacks and top 50 in tackles for loss, both were horrendous against the pass as each unit finished toward the bottom nationally in yards per game. Williams' plan this spring is to make sure his unit understands how to play with efficiency.
"If [the offense] runs a power or counter, let’s fit it up right," Williams said. "If you’re getting over routes, if you’re getting different route schemes, let’s cover it up. Let’s get better at the small thing as far as a defense."
Williams is missing several key players this spring such as defensive tackle Cam Ball, defensive tackle David Oke and defensive back Jordan Young. Injuries are a part of the game and has allowed backups extra reps to get better and potentially earn playing time this fall.
"You can complain about the depth or you can coach football and get guys better," Willams said. "So we’ve just been focusing on ‘Ok, who’s out there and and let’s get them better.’ And you can see the defense is getting better as a whole. You know we’ve got guys who are out with injuries and different things like that."
Like the old saying goes, "there's no reason to complain because no one wants to hear it anyway" is true in this case. Williams isn't going to let limited numbers impact how he coaches ball.
"If you’re a football coach, coach football," Williams said. "Don’t complain. It is what it is. At the end of the day, nobody cares anyway."