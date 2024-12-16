Reason for Razorbacks' Flood of Transfers to Rebels Obvious
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While many in the Lunatic Fringe of the Arkansas fan base are blaming Sam Pittman for the problems, that's the wrong target. The whole thing to blame isn't something the Razorbacks' coach created and dang sure doesn't like.
We may be starting to find out what Pittman didn't tell us in his press conference last Thursday. Looking at recent developments the picture may be coming a little more into focus. It even continued into Sunday evening with yet another announcement from Braylen Russell, who is jumping into the transfer portal again.
No, Sam didn't lie to the media. The Razorbacks do have money, like he said. What he may not have mentioned is it's looking like some other teams on the Hogs' schedule next year may have more. Nobody really thought to ask that question and he really probably doesn't know that answer.
With offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, defensive back Jaylon Braxton and tight end Luke Hasz announcing they are going with Ole Miss it started clearing up. Especially when some of them cancelled visits to other places.
All the drama with running back Russell is pointing out the problem, assuming the story that got out is accurate. It may be all about money and some folks are saying Pittman sounded like a car salesman finding a way to get the money to match an offer from the Rebels. Going into exact numbers is pointless without some form of documentation, matching the college football world we live in these days. There's no word on where he might be headed now.
Don't blame Sam. He spent decades learning things he was ready to implement when athletics director Hunter Yurachek hired him in December of 2019. Neither one of them knew what was heading their way in a couple of months and neither one was prepared for it. Nobody was.
Combine a global panedemic with court decisions that created what has become almost unrestricted free agency not even seen in pro sports has changed everything. Right now, you're either a development school or playing for championships with what other coaches initially recruited.
As Pittman is finding out fast, the guys you were counting on for next season are now going to be on the other side of the ball for at least one game. Another player will be at Texas with the Longhorns after news of linebacker Brad Spence committing there.
Workouts in January and February will be everybody introducing themselves. Coaches will be trying to figure out how to put together a spring practice plan with players they just met. Some of those guys are pure guesswork about how they can perform at the SEC level.
Right now, Pittman's putting a positive spin on everything. He really doesn't have much choice these days. About the only real thing he can take comfort in after these last three days is not having to do a whole lot of scouting on at least three players he'll face in the third game next season when they go to Oxford, Miss., to play Ole Miss.
Considering the portal is still open both ways now, Pittman and the staff are probably just hoping nobody else they are counting on jumps in headed somewhere else.
But don't blame Pittman. He can only work with whatever resources he has that's based on decisions made by other people he can't control.