Hogs May Not Be Innocent Victims of Ole Miss After All
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas defensive back Jaylon Braxton followed up a Freshman All-
American season with an injury in the season opener, there was plenty of hope he would return and offer renewed energy to the defense, helping the Hogs get over the hump a time or two in SEC play.
However, as the season drug on, so did Braxton's time on the injury list. The word floated about most often was tendonitis, but, as games passed, many began to suspect a case of transferitis.
There were times when Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman seemed convinced Braxton would be back on the field any day, but it never happened, He had made his last tackle as a Razorback.
When the season ended, Braxton was among the first to declare he was headed for the portal and there was plenty of reason for those keeping an eye on the program to suspect Ole Miss would magically be the landing spot.
Time after time, suspicions a former Razorback was headed to play for Lane Kiffin down in Oxnard came true, and among them was Braxton. Poor Arkansas was the victim of a vendictive financial machine at Ole Miss looking to drain Pittman's Hogs of quality player resources regardless how many tampering rules had to be broken to do it.
At least that's the narrative that kept social media and local talk radio ablaze with furious Razorbacks fans. However, it turns out, the Hogs might not be entirely blameless, at least as far as Braxton's defection to the Rebels is concerned.
While making his introductions to the local media, Braxton let one Mississippi outlet know things might have played out differently following his injury in Stillwater had it not been for the Arkansas medical staff. It seems there was a rather serious mistake.
"The team doctors there at Arkansas had misdiagnosed me," Braxton told David Johnson of "Inside the Rebels" over the weekend. "They told me I had tendonitis and a bone bruise. I actually had to go off-campus to my own doctors and figure [out I had a fractured knee cap] myself. That's what happened with that. I'll be ready for spring ball. I didn't have to have surgery or anything. I'll be good."
On Tuesday, a member of Braxton's inner circle confirmed the knee fracture and took a moment to make the prognosis even brighter than being ready for spring. He indicated the Ole Miss signee could go right now if needed.
Of course, one of the big benefits of joining Kiffin's Rebels is not only the chance to negotiate a new NIL deal, but also the opportunity to sit out a bowl game, avoiding the risk of injury. Just one more step toward guaranteeing Braxton gets a chance to face the Hogs in Oxford next fall at full health.
Note: We reached out to Arkansas Athletics for comment on this story, but was not provided with one.