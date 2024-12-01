Hogs Squander Win Against Tigers with Countless Turnovers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's no way to wrap this season up and put a bow on it. Arkansas was the most undisciplined team in college football this season and it cost them at every opportunity possible especially in its 28-21 loss to Missouri..
The Razorbacks' offense continues to lead the country in fumbles with 28 on the season, losing 13 of those and saw its turnover margin balloon -10 which ranks near the bottom among FBS teams. If it weren't for Auburn and its two turnovers against Alabama, Arkansas would've finished last in the SEC.
With all the momentum and a 21-20 lead with five minutes to go, Arkansas' defense parted up the middle as Missouri quarterback Brady Cook scooted up the middle for a 30-yard game winning touchdown. The Razorbacks likely wouldn't have been on the losing end Saturday afternoon if it coveted ball security.
Missouri converted Arkansas' two turnovers into 14 points which ended up being the deciding factor. Turnovers, ball security and mistakes made based off football IQ were rampant all season and it started against FCS member UAPB in Little Rock to open the season.
Losing to a bad Oklahoma State, a team that finished 3-9 (0-8 Big 12), three turnovers, ill advised sacks and penalties in a 39-31 double overtime loss. The Razorbacks beat themselves again with a 21-17 loss to Texas A&M a week later due to many of the same mistakes.
Anyone can look at Arkansas' record and say there was definite improvement in many areas including total offense, run defense and other minor details. When Coach Sam Pittman's team could've rode the momentum of a 19-14 victory over then No. 4 Tennessee, it fell flat with turnover plagued losses to LSU, Ole Miss, Texas and today against Missouri.
The loss for Tennessee didn't diminish its season since Coach Josh Heupel kept his team's focus on a College Football Playoff at-large bid which it can ultimately achieve next week. However, Arkansas lone victory over a top-25 foe this season did nothing but ensure a lower tier bowl game, its third bowl invite in the past four seasons.
Today's one possession loss brings Pittman's record in such games to 1-3 this season. His 7-17 mark since 2020 is the worst among Arkansas coaches with at least four seasons coached dating back to 1993.