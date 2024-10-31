Former Tight End Shares Story About Dismissal From Hogs
Ty Washington gives his side of story on why he is no longer with Razorbacks after Mississippi State
In this story:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Former Razorback and host of 4th and 5 Podcast DJ Williams talks with Arkansas tight end Ty Washington about his dismissal from the team.
Washington suffered a shoulder injury against Florida last season which sidelined him the remainder of 2023. With his and Luke Hasz's return, Arkansas was expected to have a few playmakers at the position for first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
While he showed flashes of what could be on the field, Washington didn't receive the amount of playing time most expected this season. Then one meeting brought things to an abrupt halt.
HOGS FEED:
• Calipari's brand goes national with Razorbacks at World Series
• Razorbacks see similarities between NBA-All Star, Hogs' big Man
• Razorbacks' Pittman gives high praise to Ole Miss offense
• Razorback tight end finally back to being true self
• Why Razorbacks should aim for 9-10 win seasons
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook
Published