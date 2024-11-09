Longhorns' Talent Level in Win Over Florida Problem for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If Arkansas coach Sam Pittman watched Texas' demolition of Florida on Saturday afternoon he may not sleep for a fw days. There's a reason for that. He knows that 49-17 final score wasn't really that close.
Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for five touchdowns on the Gators' secondary ... in three quarters. He gave way to Arch Manning or it could be even worse. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian got his quarterback out once the game was decided or he could have added a couple more.
Razorback fans don't need the comparison Ole Miss quarteraback Jaxson Dart did the same thing to the Hogs last week. Since everything Travis Williams tried with his team last week didn work, you have to wonder exactly what they can do next Saturday.
The Rebels beat Arkansas badly with wide receivers. The Longhorns have some running backs that are going to be handful. They can run the ball, but appear to be just as dangerous out of the backfield catching passes. It gets them in the open field and that's where the talent advantage they had over the Gators really became evident.
A lot of folks are expcting the same lack of interest Texas has had through much of the last 30 years when the two teams played. While those marchups are big deals to Arkansas fans, the Longhorns' faithful sort of shrug and look ahead. They don't give the Hogs a thought until game week. Some Hog fans worry about it all year long.
Now No. 5 Texas will be rolling into town looking to position themselves better for the College Football Playoffs. The Razorbacks are just trying to work their way into a bowl trip somewhere other than Birmingam or Memphis. Both teams need a win to make that happen.
It will be important what Williams can do with the defense recovering from the beatdown from the Rebels. If it happens again this week, the howling around Pittman will increase in intensity and volume. It's a matter of depth and the Longhorms have backups that would start for the Hogs.
Strange things have happened in this series between these two teams. Arkansas has knocked Texas off the top of the rankings before. There wasn't a talent gap as wide as things look this year. It's still a week away, though.
But right now, the Longhorns are playing like a team requiring more than we've seen from the Hogs this year. Plus, Sarkisian isn't going to be particularly willing to do anything to hold a score down.
While Razorback fans will want to convince themselves there's a chance. Beyond hope, though, it's hard to see what that might be.