All Hogs

Pair of Razorbacks Pick Up SEC Awards After Stunning Vols

Arkansas quarterback, offensive lineman both honored after Tennessee upset

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Malachi Singleton (3) looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium.
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Malachi Singleton (3) looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The positive vibes for Arkansas just keep coming after a 19-14 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. Left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. picked up SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors, while quarterback Malachi Singleton took home SEC Freshman of the Week after replacing an injured Taylen Green in the second half.

For Carmona, he's the first Razorback to pick up multiple lineman of the week honors in the same season since Ricky Stromberg did it 2022. Carmona also won the award after his season-opening performance against UAPB. The entire offensive line only allowed two sacks against a vaunted Volunteer defensive front after allowing six sacks the previous two games.

Razorbacks offensive lineman Fernando Carmona drops back in pass protection against UAPB
Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Fernando Carmona drops back in pass protection against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. / Ted McClenning-Hogs on SI Images

Singleton became the first Razorback quarterback in nearly seven years to win SEC Freshman of the week honors (Cole Kelley, 2017). Singleton scored the game winning touchdown, an 11-yard run with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter. He finished the day 2-for-3 through the air for 31 yards and four carries and 12 yards on the ground after taking over for Green.

Arkansas now enters the first of two bye weeks. They will return against No. 13 LSU at home inside Razorback Stadium Oct. 19. Kickoff is scheduled for the night window (5-7 p.m.) and a TV Network has not been announced.

HOGS FEED:

• Razorbacks’ belief was strong when it mattered most

Former Razorback gives Jaguars first win, downing Colts

• Vols' gamble: Razorbacks took game-winner when offered

• Hogs' recruits reaction to 'stadium shaking' victory over Vols

• Two former Vols get taste sweet victory with Razorbacks

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Home/Football