Pair of Razorbacks Pick Up SEC Awards After Stunning Vols
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The positive vibes for Arkansas just keep coming after a 19-14 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. Left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. picked up SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors, while quarterback Malachi Singleton took home SEC Freshman of the Week after replacing an injured Taylen Green in the second half.
For Carmona, he's the first Razorback to pick up multiple lineman of the week honors in the same season since Ricky Stromberg did it 2022. Carmona also won the award after his season-opening performance against UAPB. The entire offensive line only allowed two sacks against a vaunted Volunteer defensive front after allowing six sacks the previous two games.
Singleton became the first Razorback quarterback in nearly seven years to win SEC Freshman of the week honors (Cole Kelley, 2017). Singleton scored the game winning touchdown, an 11-yard run with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter. He finished the day 2-for-3 through the air for 31 yards and four carries and 12 yards on the ground after taking over for Green.
Arkansas now enters the first of two bye weeks. They will return against No. 13 LSU at home inside Razorback Stadium Oct. 19. Kickoff is scheduled for the night window (5-7 p.m.) and a TV Network has not been announced.