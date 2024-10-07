Razorbacks’ Belief Was Strong When It Mattered Most
Oh, ye of little faith.
Jesus said those five words a handful of times to his disciples, as depicted in the book that’s sold more than any other in history of the world.
No comparison intended, of course, but most Arkansas fans likely lost faith in the Razorbacks during the second half of Saturday night’s game. But the players didn’t. The Hogs believed in themselves. They continue to believe in coach Sam Pittman.
Together, they impressed a prime-time TV audience and perhaps recaptured the full and undeniable faith of their own fans.
By upsetting No. 4 Tennessee, 19-14, with a fourth-quarter display of dogged determination, the underrated Razorbacks managed to exorcise the demons that have haunted them following two close losses this season.
To be fair, the fans, media and critics had some reason to doubt. There’s been a glaring failure to win close games in recent seasons. And the Hogs hadn’t topped a top 5 team since 2007. To their ever-ending credit, they ended that streak at 18 consecutive losses.
The UA players and coaches earned the crazy post-game celebration set off by their fans who filled every seat at Razorback Stadium during the contest. Afterward, the frustrations and unbridled joy of those fans exploded when they rushed the field to cover nearly every inch of the turf that was host to a beatdown of the seemingly invincible Vols, who were a two-touchdown favorite.
It looked like the Hogs were the big favorite while they dominated the first half. The defense stifled Tennessee’s offense, ranked first in the country. The offense was efficient until the Hogs reached the red zone, when missed opportunities left everyone dressed in red disgusted with a miniscule 3-0 lead.
When Tennessee scored on its first two possessions of the third quarter — and forced a quick punt from the Hogs in between — Arkansas’ glorious night in the spotlight was seemingly wasted and ended.
It didn’t take long for comments to appear on my phone that would’ve angered the Hogs, who were playing their hearts out to save their season.
Folks in the stadium were likely saying the same stuff my friends and family couldn’t stop themselves from feeling. “It’s over. No way they come back. Same old mistakes. Can’t win the close ones.”
My feeling from the Hogs’ perspective? Stop the Vols, go score, game again up for grabs and who knows what’ll happen.
Miraculously, it seemed, the Hogs regained the upper hand. The defense was again spectacular. Even with their quarterback and tailback on the sidelines with injuries, the offense continued to move the ball and Arkansas scored the game’s final 16 points.
The Razorbacks, those kids who work hard at least five days a week to prepare to win, managed to pass their biggest test of the season.
They refused to quit. They believed in themselves. And they justified Pittman’s faith in them that he had espoused to anyone who would listen since he saw this team up close during spring practices. Over and over, Sam said this team was fast, had talent and leadership, undeniably had heart, and could beat anybody if they played well.
In the middle of the post-game mosh pit, he was interviewed by Holly Rowe, the veteran ABC sideline reporter. Sam was overjoyed and said what he keeps saying, that if the Hogs don’t lose the turnover battle — just stay even at worst — they can play with anybody in the country. There, he said it for all to hear.
Seems true. But they still have to prove that vanquishing the Vols was a turning point and not just a one-time occurrence.
Keep the faith, folks. After Saturday night’s performance, and a courageous comeback when all seemed lost, you’ve got to believe.