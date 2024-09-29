Pittman, Arkansas Still Building Despite SEC Passing Them
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas just lost to a coach in his first year at a program. A quarterback that had made two career starts going into the game and a playcaller in Colin Klein.
Klein is just in his first year doing that at the SEC level and just his third year being an offensive coordinator at any level. Along with Texas A&M coach Mike Elko and quarterback Marcel Reed they just highlight the lack of progress after five years for the Razorbacks.
The only coach who has stayed at Arkansas throughout his five years once again had issues getting the field goal unit on the field for the second straight season. It was a rough day for special teams coordinator Scott Fountain in a 21-17 loss to the Aggies.
A similar situation cost them an attempt last year against Mississippi State. A game the Razorbacks would go on to lose 7-3.
The mistakes also continue to compound, Pittman then burned a valuable second-half timeout to call a fake field goal that failed spectacularly after already a successful fake punt earlier in the game.
Elko also isn't the only coach in the SEC that is slowly passing the Razorbacks by as the Hogs' continuously shoot themselves in the foot.
Eli Drinkwitz at Mizzou and Pittman were hired in the same season. After three average seasons, Mizzou entered the AP Poll in Week 5 of last year and has been ranked in the Top 25 ever since. He has also won three of the our head-to-head matchups with the Hogs, two of which were won by one-possession, Pittman's kryptonite. He is now 6-16 at Arkansas in game decided by eight points or less.
The Razorbacks' next opponent, Tennessee, had a coaching change in 2021 after Jeremy Priutt was fired after an internal investigation found recruiting violations. Since Josh Heupel took over, the Volunteers have had three straight winning seasons and open as double-digit favorites over Arkansas despite the game being in Fayetteville.
It should be noted some of the factors are out of Pittman's control. He can't control the late start of a true NIL collective, or the fact that fan memberships did not have a $10 tier until last week. Most of the schools listed above hit the ground running when NIL took effect, Arkansas, like Sam Pittman, is taking its sweet time producing results.
Pittman also inherited an awful situation, but the Chad Morris years are a thing of the past. Other than defensive lineman Eric Gregory and Hudson Clark, no other players have any ties to Pittman's predecessor. Fair or not, Pittman is the front man to a poorly executed operation, both on and off the field.
How fitting that the SEC home opener for the fans to see is against a Top-10 Tennessee team that has improved at warp speed, while Arkansas has slowly crawled its way to SEC obscurity. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ABC.