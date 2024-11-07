Pittman Might be Forced to Play Highly Regarded Freshman
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' secondary was torched for nearly 600 yards passing by Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and his back Austin Simmons last week. The Rebels crushed longstanding records in Oxford on its way to a dominant 63-31 road victory.
The Razorbacks defensive backs allowed little-known Ole Miss wideout Jordan Watkins to have a record day himself with eight receptions for a school record 254 yards and five touchdowns. After being blown by throughout the day it might be time to look elsewhere for a lively pass defense as the Hogs rank last in the SEC with 10 plays of 50+ yards and 266 yards per game through the air.
Time to Give Freshman Chance?
True freshman defensive back Selman Bridges committed to Arkansas as a top-50 prospect in May 2023 and signed with the 2024 class as the No. 119 prospect, according to 247sports composite rankings. With the Razorbacks' season-long struggle to keep up with wide receivers it might be time to give the highly regarded Bridges a try similar to the team's dependence of Jaylon Braxton last season.
"Well, there’s certainly a chance of [playing Bridges], yes," Pittman said Wednesday. "I think we have to look at all things. How we’re coaching it. The coverages that we’re playing. The people that we’re asking to play those coverages, and we certainly have given that a good look and have made some changes there to see if we can get better."
"[Bridges'] is certainly one of the guys in that thought process, as well. He’s done really a good job out there, and we’ll see what happens there, but he certainly has improved greatly this camp."
The Razorbacks secondary struggled in similar style in 2022 before the emergence of now medically retired Quincey McAdoo. He was very active in his lone season recording 30 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.
McAdoo's emergence was a welcome sight for a defense which struggled on the backend allowing just 198 yards through the air in its final four regular season games. That number was 75 yards less with him in the secondary but Arkansas still ranked dead last among FBS programs.
Navigating Roster Management
How college football is structured now with the transfer portal, student athletes are given such freedom to move around for a fresh start. Coaches who might have missed out on certain high school talent that end up not happy at their current situation will remember relationships built with staff members which gives other programs a leg up in recruiting that player again.
Syracuse's first-year head coach Fran Brown has his team at 6-2 and off to its best start since 2018. He has recruited extremely well throughout his career as an assistant with Georgia, often touted as the best recruiter in the country, which has paid off early on in his tenure.
Most coaches who have led the Orangemen in the past have signed classes mostly ranked in the mid-60's. Brown has Syracuse square in the mix for higher rated prospects finishing No. 34 last season and sit at No. 36 in 247sports composite ranking.
Bridges likely wouldn't transfer away from Arkansas after a lightly used freshman season. With so many southern connections in central New York, no one can count out the type of threat Syracuse could be in the always evolving landscape of college football.
HOGS FEED:
•Razorbacks fans shouldn’t pay too much attention to Longhorns receiver off team