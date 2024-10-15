All Hogs

Pittman Says He's 'Going to Catch Hell' for Skipping Game

Razorbacks' head coach didn't watch Ole Miss-LSU showdown Saturday night that ended in overtime

Bob Stephens

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman talks with an official against Tennessee at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Ever seen a husband or wife get defensive about something their spouse said to them? Happens in my house, especially by the husband. Teenagers will get defensive, for sure.

Coaches can get that way, too. It's particularly true when media members from New York to Los Angeles, and that includes all of Arkansas, say they're on the hot seat. Kinda hits a guy where it hurts, you know?

Which tees up this mostly humorous exchange between Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and media folks who attended his Monday press conference.

Pittman was asked if he watched — or if he and the team watched together, perhaps — LSU's overtime win against Ole Miss on Saturday night. The Hogs, of course, had the week off while still practicing but also grabbing some rest and down time.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is sacked by LSU safety Major Burns
Pittman did the same and took the rare opportunity to have some fun Saturday night. He said most of his staff watched the game and he caught maybe the final quarter live on TV.

"I didn't see it," he admitted. "I was at a concert. I'm going to catch hell for that, too."

The man shouldn't have to apologize for a date night with his wife and he seemed to firmly have tongue in cheek. But he made a point, as well.

"But by the way, so you guys know," he said "we get the tape, and I can watch it in every rep, like, 50 times if I wanted to."

Tracy Lawrence in concert in Nashville
Some assistants probably break down certain schemes and plays 50 times, to prep other coaches and players in meetings and at practice. The head man? He delegates that sort of thing while also watching for what he wants to analyze.

So, why did Coach Pitt leave his comfy recliner or not go to the office to watch LSU squeak past Ole Miss in a battle of ranked teams?

"My wife wanted to go to a concert, so I went," he said. "So y'all have fun with that."

Asked what concert, Sam said, "Tracy Lawrence. He was good."

First, the man obviously understands what Marriage 101 is about. He knows a bit about football and people, and how to keep it light and fun part of the time.

All that makes life better, as does a 4-2 record and a big win against No. 4 Tennessee. It also makes his big office chair a lot more comfortable.

Bob Stephens
BOB STEPHENS

