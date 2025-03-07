Pittman Wants Spring Game to See Completely How Hogs Handle It
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman isn't too worried about other folks trying to grab anyone that stands out in a spring game.
Despite what some casual fans think, the Razorbacks' coach isn't buying it's just a chance for scouting. It didn't take him long to make a decision.
"Never," Pittman said at a press conference before spring practices start Monday. "I don’t know what the factors are. If someone is going to poach your player, they ain’t waiting on the spring game to look at it. They already got him."
Schools like Texas, Missouri, USC, Nebraska and others aren't holding a spring game like past years. When Arkansas has one April 19 it won't be televised, either.
Some coaches have talked about other teams using it for scouting of plays and calls while also looking to see who might be worth luring into the portal, but a lot of that is excuse-making.
It doesn't happen that way because everybody already has film on everybody. They won't see much to change their mind of a controlled practice.
"The agents already worked for three, four weeks of calling this team, this team, well how much you going to give him, well that’s not enough because I’ve got this much from — that’s already been in the works, so I don’t know that the spring game is going to cost you a player or not," Pittman said in Pittmanese
If ESPN pulled the plug on putting all these practices on the air you probably have the reason it hasn't happened years ago. While the games once were competitive and truly a game-day situation, player safety was the excuse given not do it.
As far as concern with the transfer portal, Pittman wasn't having any of that.
"They've already been talking with their agent by that time," Pittman.
He probably doesn't like it, but Pittman is very aware of the realities with all the moving around in addition to NIL. But there won't be any decisions made on that final game.
Pittman has an almost completely rebuilt roster and he's old school That means probably doing some things a little differently than what a lot of folks assume.
"I don't know how you can coach football if they don't play football," Pittman said.
That much is accurate. In a world where practices often resemble touch-football, it's hard for coaches to evaluate what all these new faces will do in live action.
That is probably the reason why it usually takes a couple of games to get that part down. The atmosphere of anything resembling a game can't be duplicated in practices, either.
"We owe the state of Arkansas the opportunity to come see their team play," Pittman said. "It never crossed my mind [to not play]. The other thing is, I think you can get better. When people are in the seat, you find out a little more about your team. The spring game is a way to get people in the seats and see what we really have out there."
The Razorbacks start practice Monday. Workouts will be held in the afternoons this year as opposed to those morning practices last year.
For night owls those were brutal. There will be six practices before a week off due to the UA's spring break.
Then they'll finish up with the Red-White game April 19 at Razorback Stadium. That will be a busy day on campus with a softball game prior to that and a baseball game starting immediately after.