Aloy's Start for Razorbacks Outpaces Even Van Horn's Hottest Hitter

Arkansas designated hitter continues torrid start through 13 games

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks designated hitter Kuhio Aloy takes a pitch against the Grambling Tigers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks designated hitter Kuhio Aloy takes a pitch against the Grambling Tigers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas designated hitter Kuhio Aloy continues to hit the baseball hard. After appearing in his 10th game for the Razorbacks, he has cleared the required 75% threshold to qualify for NCAA stats leaderboards. Here's where Aloy ranks nationally:

Batting Average: .556 (1st)
On-Base Percentage: .628 (9th)
Slugging Percentage: 1.194 (3rd)
Runs Batted In: 26 (4th)
Home Runs: 6 (17th)

It's a historic start has carried the Razorbacks to a 12-1 start. When asked if he's ever seen a stretch at the plate with this much production, coach Dave Van Horn mentioned Ken Harvey's 1999 season at Nebraska. Van Horn was the coach at the time with the Cornhuskers.

Harvey finished the 1999 season hitting ,478 and 23 homers and was a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award. He went on to play in the major leagues for five seasons and was a 2004 All-Star.

"I had a pretty good hitter named Ken Harvey back at Nebraska that hit the ball like this," Van Horn said. "He was hitting about .500 going into May and ended up playing in the big leagues with the Royals."

Aloy is outpacing Harvey through 13 games. Here's how the two seasons compare.

Aloy (2025)

Harvey (1999)

Batting Average

.556

.473

Home Runs

6

6

Slugging Percentage

1.194

.818

RBIs

26

16

Here are some other facts about Aloy's hot start:

In 2024, Wehiwa Aloy, Kuhio's older brother, led the the team with 26 RBIs after game 27 of the season. Kuhio Aloy has reached 26 RBIs in less than half the games.

Since 2020, Kuhio Aloy is the only Razorback with a batting average over .500 through 13 games. Aloy's .556 average breaks Jace Bohrofen's record of .462 in 2023.

"The pitching staff isn't really talking about it [Kuhio's hot start] just because it's like the no hitter," pitcher Colin Fisher said. "We just know Kuhio and how good he hits. He's just going to get a hard hit every time he gets up the bat."

Kuhio Aloy and the Razorbacks open its final non-conference weekend series against Portland 3 p.m. Friday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.

