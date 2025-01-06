Portal Lacks Available Difference Makers for Hogs to Improve
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Earlier this offseason, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was looking forward to adding quality pieces to a roster that went 6-6 during the regular season. His thought was if he could keep several difference makers in the fold that his staff could target immediate impact transfers for remaining spots.
Then, the Razorbacks'' levee sprouted a leak which led to several key returnees fleeing to conference rivals quickly. Pittman's staff is now tasked with replacing starters such as tight end Luke Hasz, linebacker Brad Spence, defensive back Jaylon Braxton, defensive back TJ Metcalf, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, offensive tackle Patrick Kutas, defensive end Nico Davillier and tight end Ty Washington.
Obviously, this doesn't even include a group of 10 seniors who were either starters or major contributors in 2024. The Razorbacks roster exodus leads the nation with 30 players entering the portal since it opened Dec. 9, according to On3.
The most staggering piece of information On3 provides is transfers in and out with a talent comparison alongside which shows Arkansas losing seven 4-star transfers while only bringing in one, Georgia Tech offensive lineman Corey Robinson. There's not a team in the country that is currently facing that type of deficit this offseason nor any year dating back to 2022.
Look at teams that Arkansas is historically been on the same level or ahead of programs like Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas Tech that have figured things out in the NIL era. Those three schools lead the nation in portal recruiting as the Red Raiders (nine 4-stars), Tigers (five 4-stars, lost one) and Rebels (seven 4-stars).
Georgia faced a similar talent deficit in the portal last offseason as it lost seven 4-star transfers while bringing in just three. Coach Kirby Smart's saving grace was a returning starting quarterback Carson Beck, defensive back Malaki Starks, solid linebacker room and the No. 1 high school recruiting class to win a SEC title and another College Football Playoff berth.
Arkansas doesn't have that same luxury as it signed the No. 25 high school recruiting class, according to On3, good for No. 13 in the SEC. That brings the Razorbacks net talent further down into the depth of purgatory with very few difference makers who remain available in the portal as 18 players ranked in the top-150 are uncommitted.
Teams like Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Auburn that finished below Arkansas in the final SEC standings this season are all currently ahead based of On3's talent acquisition. Unless the Razorbacks staff suddenly becomes X's and O's super guru's it will be increasingly hard to win three games in conference play again next season.
Although Pittman claimed to have plenty of funds available, which was likely true at the time, there were far too many defections afterwards that impacted his staff's ability to recruit the best transfer available at certain positions. In a time where it's all about the dollar, nobody in Arkansas has stepped forward to foot the bill on a championship level roster and since it hasn't happened to this point it likely never will.