Razorbacks Add JUCO Flavor to Defensive Backfield Through Portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield continues to put his finishing touches on his 2026 transfer class with the addition of JUCO defensive back DJ Hairston.

The Starkville, Mississippi native played in nine games as a freshman at Hinds Community College during the 2025 season. He recorded 18 tackles,, four pass break-ups, two interceptions, 1.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

Hairston reported only one other FBS offer from the Troy Trojans before his commitment to Arkansas Tuesday evening. He is set to join a loaded secondary class in the middle of a complete rebuild following coverage struggles under former coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

The Razorbacks allowed over 239 yards per game through the air (No. 104 FBS) and 22 touchdowns (No. 100 FBS) during the 2025 season.

Arkansas hired a trio of defensive back coaches in Eddie Hicks (cornerbacks), Deron Wilson (defensive backs) and C.J. Wiliford (cornerbacks) to shore up whatever ailed the secondary last season.

The group has done just that by adding Tulane standout Jahiem Johnson, Colorado starting safety Carter Stoutmire, and Maryland's La'Khi Roland in an attempt to have multiple playmakers on the field at all times.

The Razorbacks will also bring back Miguel Mitchell as the lone starter in the secondary from last season.

Arkansas currently has 16 DBs on its roster for next season.



They have forced a total of 21 turnovers in their careers with majority recorded this year.



The Razorbacks forced only 9 turnovers all season, tied for No. 123 in the FBS.



Since his arrival to Arkansas by way of the transfer portal from Florida two seasons ago, Mitchell has recorded 72 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and two interceptions.

The Razorbacks' 2026 signing class currently ranks No. 39 nationally with a total of 20 commitments. Junior college signees do not count toward a program's portal class on 247Sports despite transferring up to the FBS level.

Razorbacks transfer class

• DB Christian Harrison, 6-foot-1, 180 (Cincinnati)

• K Braeden McAlister, 5-foot-11, 185 (Georgia State)

• K Max Gilbert, 6-foot, 200 (Tennessee)

• QB AJ Hill, 6-foot-4, 315 (Memphis)

• RB Sutton Smith, 5-foot-9, 185 (Memphis)

• OL Malachi Breland, 6-foot-5, 340 (Memphis)

• WR Jamari Hawkins, 5-foot-11, 180 (Memphis)

• LB Ja'Quavion Smith, 6-foot-1, 230 (Howard)

• DL Carlon Jones, 6-foot-2, 310 (USC)

• DB Braydon Lee, 6-foot-1, 180 (Maryland)

• DB La’Khi Roland, 6-foot-2, 196 (Maryland)

• TE Matt Adcock, 6-foot-3, 245 (Memphis)

• OT Adam Hawkes, 6-foot-5, 305 (Oregon State)

• OT Bryant Williams, 6-foot-7, 336 (Louisiana)

• LB Jamonta Waller, 6-foot, 243 (Auburn)

• DB Tyler Scott, 6-foot-2, 195 (Georgia State)

• LB Steven Soles, 6-foot-2, 237 (Kentucky)

• LB Phoenix Jackson, 6-foot, 223 (Baylor)

• WR Donovan Faupel, 6-foot-1, 200 (New Mexico State)

• DB Shelton Lewis, 5-foot-11, 185 (Clemson)

• RB Jasper Parker, 6-foot, 205 (Michigan)

• DL Hunter Osborne, 6- foot-4, 301 (Virginia)

• LB Khmori House, 6-foot-2, 210 (North Carolina)

• OL Josiah Clemons, 6-foot-7, 370 (Memphis)

• TE Ty Lockwood, 6-foot-4, 245 (Boston College)

• OL Terence Roberson, Transfer 6-foot-6, 310 (Ouachita Baptist)

• LB Jeremy Evans, 6-foot-1, 218 (Baylor)

• QB Braeden Fuller, 6-foot-3, 180 (Angelo State)

• DB Ian Williams, 5-foot-10 (Memphis)

• LB Ben Bogle, 6-foot-1, 221 (West Virginia)

• WR Chris Marshall, 6-foot-3, 215 (Boise State)

• WR Jelani Watkins, 5-foot-10, 162 (LSU)

• OL Ayden Bussell, 6-foot-5, 300 (West Virginia)

• DB Carter Stoutmire, 5-foot-11, 215 (Colorado)

• DB Kyeaure Magloire, 6-foot-3, 200 (West Georgia)

• DT Xadavien Sims, 6-foot-4, 300 (Oregon)

• DB LaMarcus Hicks, 6-foot-2, 195 (Iowa State)

• DT Trajen Odom, 6-foot-4, 300 (Ohio State)

• Davion Weatherspoon, 6-foot-2, 310 (Ohio)

• John Howse, 6-foot-1, 194 (Middle Tennessee State)

• Davarrius Hairston, 6-foot-2, 175 (Hinds Community College)

