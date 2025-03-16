Razorbacks Add More Georgia Flavor to Defensive Backs for 2026
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Three-star Valdosta, Ga., cornerback Jalon Copeland announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday afternoon, according to a report.
Copeland is a native of football rich town of Valdosta, Georgia where he finished his junior year with 21 tackles, eight pass break-ups and two interceptions. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound defensive back took an unofficial visit to see his primary recruiter, defensive back coach Marcus Woodson along with acquainting himself with the facilities and such which confirmed his decision to become a Razorback.
Copeland is ranked as the No. 650 overall prospect in his class, No. 60 among cornerbacks and No. 67 player in the state of Georgia for 2026. He possesses a strong offer list that consists of 40 different programs including Georgia Tech, Boston College, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Penn State are also in the mix.
The Razorbacks ten-man recruiting classed climbed back into 247sports composite recruiting rankings for 2026 at No. 9 nationally, No. 3 in the SEC. Arkansas is one of six schools at the FBS level with double digit pledges along with USC, Kansas, Clemson, Illinois and Lousiville.
Arkansas has taken secondary recruiting fairly seriously with this class as defensive coaches have pledges from five different athletes who can play multiple positions in the defensive backfield. Whether its by design or not, it is nice to see defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-DC Marcus Woodson and first-year defensive back coach Nick Perry attempt to deepen a secondary that ranked last in the SEC for the second time in three seasons at defending the pass.
Current Razorbacks 2026 Class
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough
4-star WR Dequane Prevo
3-star QB Jayvon Gilmore
3-star DB Adam Auston
3-star DB Jalon Copeland
3-star DL Ari Slocum
3-star DB Tay Lockett
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams
3-star OL Tucker Young
3-star DB Jack Duckworth