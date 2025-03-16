BREAKING: Class of 2026 CB Jalon Copeland has Committed to Arkansas, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 180 CB from Valdosta, GA chose the Razorbacks over Penn State, Louisville, Georgia Tech, & UCF



"All Glory to God , Go Hogs 🐗🐗🙏🏾"