Boogie's Return Could Help Solve Razorbacks' Biggest Problem
Boogie Fland can be a difference maker for Arkansas. That sounds like a line from four months ago, back in November. But it's still true.
Despite not playing in the last 15 games and all of the rust that brings, Fland can contribute in a meaningful manner when the Razorbacks take the floor in the NCAA Tournament.
Biggest way he will help -- and that'll be in short spurts off the bench -- is taking care of the ball. He's the most efficient point guard in the SEC. Was when he got hurt, still is.
Most games are decided by turnovers. It's true in football; just ask Sam Pittman. It's often true in basketball. It was true in the Hogs' last game against Ole Miss.
Arkansas had 15 turnovers, the Rebels 11. Doesn't seem like much but remember that's four extra possessions. The Hogs lost 83-80. Give 'em four possessions more and it's likely a different outcome.
Just ask Razorback coach John Calipari. After losing to Ole Miss in the second round of the SEC Tournament Thursday, here's what he had to say about 15 turnovers:
"That hurt us. The couple when we were up. Guard to guard pass, fall down on the floor. That hurt us. We're a team that usually turns it over 11 or 12 times. Those three turnovers ended up being baskets down the other end. In a game like this, it ends up costing you."
ALWAYS A PLAYERS' COACH
Calipari tempered that a bit, protecting his players as he often does, by noting the high number of minutes played by several Hogs. If players are worn down, that can lead to mistakes.
D.J. Wagner only came off the floor for a minute, so he played 39. Trevon Brazile, who missed two late free throws, played 33 and posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Johnell Davis played 33, Billy Richmond III an uncharacteristic 31, Karter Knox and Jonas Aido 27 each. Zvonimir Ivisic, bothered by a sore wrist, played only 8.
That's it, the seven guys Calipari can count on. With leading scorer Adou Thiero out with a hyperextended knee and Fland watching helplessly, it's a short bench.
Now, since Fland was medically cleared to resume full practices, there may be eight Hogs suiting up against an unknown foe on an unknown day for March Madness.
NUMBERS DON'T LIE:
OK, let's get back to why it could matter a lot if Fland does play. The numbers tell the story. In this case, numbers don't lie.
Numbers prove he's the most efficient guard in the SEC. He leads the conference in assist-to-turnover ration, so that could help solve that turnover issue.
Fland is still second in the SEC in assists, with 5.7 per game, and leads all major college freshman in that category.
But while Tennessee senior Zakai Zeigler is first in the SEC with 7.3 assists, he's fourth in the league in assists-to-turnovers at 2.5, far behind Fland.
Zeigler averages 3.0 turnovers a game, nearly double what Fland posted with an impressive 1.6. In fact -- numbers don't lie -- Fland's was better than all the elite guards in the SEC for efficiency.
First number is turnovers per game, the second is assists-to-turnovers ratio:
Fland, ARK: 1.6, 3.7
Wagner, ARK: 2.3, 1.3
Zeigler, TENN: 3.0, 2.5
Mark Sears, ALA: 2.6, 1.9
Wade Taylor IV, A&M: 2.6, 13
Jeremiah Fears, OKLA: 2.6, 1.6
Fland has 103 assists in 18 games, Wagner 117 in 33 games. Both were 5-star recruits. Both are dangerous with the ball in their hands. They can both help the Hogs, whether one is resting or both on the court.
According to a CBS article, Fland is one of only eight players in the country to average at least 15 points and five assists while shooting 35% from 3-point land.
Fland averaged 36.5 from beyond the arc in his 18 games but two months away from practice and game action suggests he might not come back at his best.
FIVE-MINUTE FLAND
Still, players with Fland's flair and talent for ball handling don't lose that. If he can give Calipari and the Razorbacks 15 solid minutes -- say, in three different parts of a game -- it could help the other perimeter players.
Don't expect him to shine like a star as he did in the preseason exhibition against No. 1 Kansas, but he can still give the Hogs a lift.
Wagner, Richmond and Knox had three turnovers each against Ole Miss -- that's nine of the Hogs' 15 -- while Brazile and Aidoo had a pair apiece, Davis and Ivisic one.
Wagner had four turnovers of the Hogs' 11 turnovers in the 72-68 win over South Carolina in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Richmond had nine in that game but he had three and Wagner four -- Arkansas only had 10 -- in the one-point win against Mississippi State
While Richmond has exhibited a rare flair for the big play, including spectacular drives for high-flying ESPN highlight dunks, he sometimes commits turnovers that high school freshman should not.
Wagner became the engine that drove the Hogs' high-octane offense as they won eight of 13 to end the regular season but he also makes the occasional careless pass that leads to scores the other way.
Fland is rarely carless and can restore increased stability by playing in his usual efficient way. He might also deliver a calming influence. It just might be the difference in Arkansas winning a game or two in the NCAA Tournament.