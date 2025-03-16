BREAKING: Arkansas Provides Update on Thiero's Status for Tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas forward Adou Thiero is doubtful to play in the Razorbacks' first round game of the NCAA Tournament, according to a report.
The 6-foot-8, 225 pound forward has surprised by his emergence this season with 16 points and six boards per game after playing a smaller role with Kentucky the past two seasons. Thiero's consistency helped Arkansas climb out of its 0-5 SEC start and into the conversation for an NCAA Tournament bid.
Arkansas basketball’s X account posted before its game Feb. 26 against Texas that Thiero suffered a hyperextension of his left knee against Missouri Feb. 22. The post read, “surgery is not expected, there is no timetable for his return.”
There is good news on the injury front as freshmen combo guard Boogie Fland is set to return for the NCAA Tournament after he missed each game since Jan. 22. His presence will give Arkansas an extra body and depth in the backcourt to spell veteran guards D.J. Wagner and Johnell Davis.
Arkansas will receive its fate Sunday as the Selection Committee announces the NCAA Tournament field 5 p.m. CT and will air on CBS.