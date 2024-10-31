Calipari Hoping to Reach More than In-State Razorback Fans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari has already taken his team out and about. The team embarked on a two-day tour around the state.
The Razorbacks will continue their tradition of playing in North Little Rock when they face Central Arkansas Dec. 14. However, as Hog fans already know, the Razorback faithful stretch far beyond the confines of the local borders.
Calipari's two trips to the Dallas-Fort Worth area are no accident. He's trying to expand his outreach to the alumni base in the DFW metroplex.
"They just told me that you have no idea how many Arkansas fans are in Dallas," Calipari said in an interview with Sportsradio 96.7 & 1310 The Ticket based in Dallas. "It's going to be a lot of fun and I just hope we have a ton of fans there."
Along with the exhibition Friday against TCU in Fort Worth, the Hogs will return to American Airlines Arena in Dallas Dec. 9 to take on No. 8 Baylor in a marquee non-conference matchup.
It's all part of Calipari's theme of trying to connect with as many Hog fans as possible in his first year as coach.
"How do I get in the community," Calipari said. "How do I get through to the players to help them be their best? How do I help the university? You cheat the position if you're sitting behind a desk watching basketball tape."
Calipari also confirmed that the scrimmage against TCU will be four quarters again like Arkansas' scrimmage against Kansas instead of the traditional two halves.
Tipoff from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. The game will not be broadcast or streamed.