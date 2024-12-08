Razorbacks Bowl Matchup Confirmed; Playing Big 12 Opponent
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will face Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 27 and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Texas Tech finished the season 8-4 and a 6-3 record in the Big 12 under third-year coach Joey McGuire. The Red Raiders have wins over both Arizona State and Iowa State, both teams that made the Big 12 Championship game. Texas Tech has won a bowl game in each of the first two years under McGuire, beating California in the Independence Bowl in 2023.
Under McGuire's leadership, the Red Raiders are 23-15 overall in his tenure and beat Oklahoma State 56-48, a team that Arkansas lost to earlier in the season, 34-31. Arkansas is 29-8 all-time against Texas Tech, but the Red Raiders won the most recent matchup in 2015, 35-24.
On the Arkansas side, Sam Pittman will be invited to his fourth bowl in five years. The 2020 Texas Bowl was canceled. The Razorbacks beat Kansas in the 2022 Liberty Bowl, 55-53 in triple overtime and failed to make a bowl last year after finishing 4-8. Pittman's overall record is 29-31.
Arkansas will already without both its top receiver (Andrew Armstrong) and top defensive player (Landon Jackson), having both already declared for the NFL Draft and forgone the bowl game.
The Hogs will also be without at least two of its starting offensive linemen with both Josh Braun and Patrick Kutas announcing their intentions to enter the transfer portal.
Tickets for the game in Memphis can be found here.